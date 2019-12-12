7.1% CAGR of Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market is Expected to Reach USD 126.6 Billion by 2024- ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market is expected to reach USD 126.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 90.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market.

The rising demand for generics, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs are the primary growth factors for this market. The increasing demand for biological therapies, growing focus on specialty medicines, growth in the nuclear medicines sector, and advancements in cell and gene therapies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market. However, the introduction of serialization and changing trade policies between countries are major market challenges.

This report analyzes the market for various pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market and its service, end-user, and regional segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, and recent developments.

The biologics manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. On the basis of service, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing, biologics manufacturing, and drug development services. The biologics manufacturing segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by the growing generics market and the impending patent cliff in the pharmaceuticals industry, which have propelled interest towards biologics.

The big pharma end user segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. The big pharma end-user segment holds the largest share of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. The emergence of new medicines and therapy forms, pricing pressure, pipeline challenges, and growing opportunities in emerging markets are factors contributing to the larger share of this segment.

The Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing market for players operating in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. Although Europe accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2018, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of its manufacturing sector, favorable government regulations, expansions by leading companies, increasing emphasis on off-patent drugs, and its highly skilled workforce are factors driving the growth of this regional segment.

