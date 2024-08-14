7.2 million Unemployed: How This Miami Firm Coaches Job Seekers to Stand Out

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are 7.2 million unemployed individuals in the U.S., and the unemployment rate has risen to 4.3%, the highest it has been since 2021. JVG Strategies LLC, ("JVG Strategies"), a career development firm, coaches job seekers to stand out in a competitive job market with a strategic approach.

JVG Strategies LLC, a boutique career development firm, offers unique coaching programs designed to navigate contemporary job search and career trends, focusing on both practical tactics and personal self-development.

"It's easy for job seekers to want to send out as many applications as possible - and to some degree, it is a numbers game. But many employers are seeing hundreds of applications. We advise our clients to put their energy into high-impact actions," says JVG Strategies' Founder, Jacqueline Victoria Grant, who has a strong background in recruiting, consulting and coaching. "This means sending highly customized job applications, networking intentionally, and thoroughly preparing for interviews."

Grant emphasizes that the interview is a powerful opportunity to showcase your value, personality, and build rapport with the recruiter or hiring manager. Her perspective is that even if you don't land the role, you can still establish a meaningful connection that may lead to future opportunities. She advises that preparation for the interview goes beyond just reviewing the job description and the company's website. "To truly stand out," says Grant, "you should think about what your interviewer cares about. Research the company's competitors, understand industry trends, and check out your interviewer's LinkedIn profile. This will help you ask thoughtful questions. The recruiter's perspective may differ from that of the hiring manager or executive, so tailor your approach accordingly."

The team at JVG Strategies has collectively coached thousands of job seekers across the U.S. and Canada, helping them land positions at leading companies such as Nike and Microsoft.

