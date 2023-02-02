$7.3 Billion Worldwide Critical Care Equipment Industry to 2030: Featuring Medtronic, Nihon Kohden, Skanray Technologies and Smiths Medical Among Others

Feb 02, 2023, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Care Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Critical Care Equipment estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Patient Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ventilators segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Critical Care Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
