$7.4 Billion Texas Master Planned Project Breaks Ground

The master planned project is named "Talise". Talise is poised to evolve into a multi-use development with a $1.6-billion-dollar investment from a multigenerational Texas family, the Walkers. Spearheading this initiative is the SE Legacy Development, LLC, established by the Walker Family. The project spans 13,000 acres of family-owned land intended to foster the creation of thousands of jobs, facilitate the growth of commercial and industrial manufacturing businesses, create thousands of new homes and luxury apartments, and an airport which will accommodate large transport flights and offer a never-ending reliable water source, while collaborating with the communities of Webb County and the City of Laredo to enhance the inherent beauty of the region.

Talise stands as the Walker Family's prized undertaking to utilize their resources for the betterment of the South Texas Region. "Our family believes the time has come that our region of Texas has this ambitious scope and range of project built here, so all Laredoans, Webb County and South Texas residents have an opportunity to take advantage of all that Talise will bring.", stated the President of SE Legacy Development, LLC and the late Gene S. Walker Sr.'s daughter, Kandy Walker.

The legacy of the Walker Family remains a cornerstone of South Texas history. The Walker family's extensive involvement in various industries such as ranching, oil and gas production, real estate, and commercial ventures has left a profound mark on the region.

With ownership that at times has surpassed over 250,000 acres of Texas ranch holdings, Gene S. Walker Sr. was recognized as "Rancher of The Year" on numerous occasions. With a focus on enhancing the regions quality of life, the Walkers are dedicated to providing the necessary tools and investing the time and family financial resources to ensure its development through to completion.

Central to the Talise development was the discovery of a vital water source within the family's land holdings. This discovery is particularly important as it offers an alternate solution to the pressing water shortage in the City of Laredo, the Colonias, and all of Webb County, by providing a never-ending reliable water supply. Without a reliable water source, the community potentially faces a series of adverse consequences affecting drinking water, safety, and recreational activities. The proposed capacity to treat 50 million gallons of Talise's water daily by the newly established Legacy Water Supply Corporation, underscores the reliability of this resource, offering a lifeline benefiting the entire region.

"While the size and complexity of the Talise development, featuring thousands of new homes, luxury apartments, a large scale Industrial and Manufacturing Park, vast commercial leased space and an airport is on a scale achieved by few developers in the United States. Identifying and securing the water resources that Talise possesses and which we can provide and sell, into perpetuity, is truly breathtaking," said General Counsel & Chief Development Officer for Talise, David E. Earl.

Located at the crossroads of commerce, this development is set to bolster international trade for the entire southern region of the U. S. Moreover, the expansion of residential communities increases accessibility to the local job market, fostering the development of local infrastructure and public service amenities.

The future of Talise has its sights on cultivating a flourishing community that not only benefits its residents but extends its support to neighboring areas. It offers diverse opportunities, whether in business or service sectors, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for inhabitants throughout Webb County.

Talise, "Where Dreams Take Root".

To learn more visit https://www.livetalise.com/

