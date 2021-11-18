7.51% CAGR in Probiotic Ingredients Market in Americas by 2025 | Biena Inc. and BIO CAT Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The probiotic ingredients market in Americas is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Probiotic Ingredients Market in Americas 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Food And Beverages



Dietary Supplements



Others

Geography

North America



Rest Of Americas

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market, Download a Free Sample

Probiotic Ingredients Market in Americas 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the probiotic ingredients market in Americas include Biena Inc., BIO CAT Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lallemand Inc., Marubeni Corp., Probi AB, Sabinsa Corp., and Thera-Plantes Inc.

The rising awareness about the benefits of probiotic supplements, increased awareness about lifestyle-related diseases, and increasing demand for probiotics for animal health will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit dietary supplements may threaten the growth of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Probiotic Ingredients Market in Americas 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio's market research report includes detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors. This will help organizations in creating efficient business plans. Based on geography, the probiotic ingredients market in Americas has been classified into two segments, namely North America and Rest of Americas. According to our analysis, 81% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key countries for the probiotic ingredients market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of Americas. Consumers in the US are becoming aware of the benefits of probiotic products due to high exposure to mass media outlets. This will drive the probiotic ingredients market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Probiotic Ingredients Market in Americas 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist probiotic ingredients market growth in Americas during the next five years

Estimation of the probiotic ingredients market size in Americas and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the probiotic ingredients market in Americas

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of probiotic ingredients market vendors in Americas

Related Reports:

Probiotic Products Market: The probiotic products market has been segmented by product (probiotic functional food and beverages, probiotic personal care products, probiotic dietary supplements, and probiotic animal care products), geography (APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America ), and end-user (human and animal). Download Free Sample Report

The probiotic products market has been segmented by product (probiotic functional food and beverages, probiotic personal care products, probiotic dietary supplements, and probiotic animal care products), geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ), and end-user (human and animal). Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market: The probiotic dietary supplements market has been segmented by application (nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, food and beverages, and Infant formula) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Probiotic Ingredients Market In Americas Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 576.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.20 Regional analysis North America and Rest of Americas Performing market contribution North America at 81% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biena Inc., BIO CAT Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lallemand Inc., Marubeni Corp., Probi AB, Sabinsa Corp., and Thera-Plantes Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report for additional highlights on probiotic ingredients market in Americas.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio