$7.6 Bn Culture Media Market by Type, Application, Research Type, and End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Culture Media Market by Type, Application, Research Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global culture media market was valued at $4,088 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $7,609 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.



Culture medium is composed of various nutrients to promote the growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms and other cell types such as stem cells, mammalian, and other cell lines. Different culture media are available in the market for various cell cultures to survive and grow in their incubation environment.



The culture media market is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future, owing to different factors such as increase in investments and funding for R&D and innovation in life sciences, especially biopharmaceutical products. In addition, the development of the biosimilar industry significantly contributes toward the growth of the culture media market.



However, scientific and ethical constrains with respect to use of animal-derived products in culture media and dearth of skilled professionals restrict the market growth. Conversely, the emerging markets such as India and China are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.



By type, lysogeny broth accounted for nearly one-fourth share of the global culture media market in 2017. In terms of application, cancer research accounted for one-third share in 2017, and is projected to exhibit prominent growth rate, owing to its crucial role in drug development. This is attributed to surge in cancer burden both in developed and emerging markets is anticipated to drive the market for cancer research in the forecast period.



By end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry generated the highest revenue, accounting for1,645 million in 2017, and is anticipated to exhibit prominent growth rate. This is attributed to rise in demand for culture media and reagents required in this industry. By region, North America generated the highest revenue in the global culture media market in 2017. This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in R&D investments, increase in advancements associated with cell culture media, and high demand for cell culture media in North America.



Key Findings of the Culture Media Market:



Research laboratories accounted for nearly one-fifth of the share of the culture media market in 2017.



Regenerative medicine and tissue engineering application is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

North America accounted for nearly half of the global culture media market share in 2017.



The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the culture media market during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipate



Increase in adoption of key developmental strategies such as business expansion and product developments has driven the growth of the culture media industry. For instance, in June 2017, Fujifilm Holdings Corporations subsidiary, Irvine Scientific expanded its presence in North America by opening new research and development center in California. In July 2016, Thermo Fisher launched new Thermo Scientific Pre-Weigh Dehydrated Culture Media. Similarly, in June 2017, Cell Culture Technologies launched SteMaxOne, a protein- and peptide-free culture medium for the maintenance of human mesenchymal stem cells and stem cell lines.



Market dynamics



Drivers

Rise in R&D investments

Increase in advancements associated with cell culture media

High demand for cell culture media

Restraints

Dearth of skilled professionals

Ethical & scientific concerns associated with culture media

Opportunity

Untapped potential of the emerging economies

The list of key players operating in this market includes:



Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (VWR International, LLC)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (Bio-Rad)

Caisson Laboratories, Inc. (Caisson Labs)

Cell Culture Technologies LLC (Cell Culture Technologies)

Corning Incorporated (Corning)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm)

GE Healthcare

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd. (HiMedia)

Lonza Group Ltd (Lonza)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck)

Sartorius AG (Sartorius)

Sera Scandia A/S (Sera Scandia)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( Thermo Fisher )

) Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqp5ux

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

