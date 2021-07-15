$7.7 Billion Data Center Liquid Cooling Markets, 2026

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Data Center Types and Solutions, End-Use Industry, Government Initiatives, Trends, Patent Analysis, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, and Country Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center liquid cooling market is expected to reach $7.7 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 27.31% during the forecast period 2021-2026. High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the growing need for green and energy-efficient alternatives to existing cooling infrastructure.

Apart from this, increased emphasis on digitization, growing internet reach, and cloud migration has led to an increase in IT workloads globally. This will eventually increase the rack power densities. Liquid cooling technologies have higher efficiency for high rack densities as compared to air-based cooling systems. Thus, the growing demand for data centers is also responsible for such high growth in the data center liquid cooling market.

Business and Corporate Strategies

The data center liquid cooling market players have opted for partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, as well as product development strategies as a way of establishing dominance in the market. Out of the total strategies and developments observed in this market from January 2018 till April 2021, almost 45% were related to partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, which is followed by product developments with almost 43% share in total developments.

The only way to have a breakthrough in the market is by launching a product or component with unique capabilities. For instance, in March 2021, Submer, a leading innovator in advanced immersion cooling solutions for data centers and cloud & edge computing, launched its latest immersion cooling solution, the MegaPod.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.1.1 Exclusions

1.1.2 Market Trends

1.1.2.1 Efficient Cooling Systems

1.1.2.1.1 Upcoming Data Center Liquid Cooling Concepts

1.1.2.2 Recovery of Waste Heat

1.1.2.3 Water Conservation

1.1.2.4 Renewable Energy for Data Centers

1.1.2.4.1 Liquid as a Key to Addressing Renewable Energy Challenges

1.1.3 Government Initiatives and Regulatory Landscape

1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.5 Patent Analysis

1.1.5.1 Patent Analysis (by Patent Objective)

1.1.5.1.1 Direct Cooling Patents (by Objective)

1.1.5.2 Patent Analysis (by Patent Office)

1.1.5.3 Patent Analysis by Organization

1.1.6 COVID-19 Impact on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Changing Government and International Policies on Carbon Emissions and Increased Emphasis on Energy Efficiency

1.2.1.1.1 Growing Number of Green and Carbon Neutral Data Centers

1.2.1.2 Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions

1.2.1.2.1 Increasing Rack Density

1.2.1.2.2 Rising Electricity Tariffs Globally

1.2.1.3 Increased Demand from Hyperscalers

1.2.1.3.1 Leading Hyperscale Data Center Operators to Have a Huge Impact on Market Adoption

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Susceptibility to Leakage

1.2.2.2 Higher Costs of Implementation and Compatibility Issues

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development and Innovation

1.2.3.2 Market Developments/Business Expansion

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increased Demand for Data Centers

1.2.5.1.1 Transition from Onsite Storage Facility Toward Cloud Connectivity

1.2.5.1.2 Edge and Micro Data Centers

1.2.5.2 Retrofitting Existing Infrastructure



2 Application

2.1 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by End-Use Industry)

2.1.1 IT and Telecom

2.1.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

2.1.3 Government or Public Sector

2.1.4 Healthcare

2.1.5 Manufacturing

2.1.6 Retail

2.2 Demand Analysis Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Industry)

2.3 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Data Center Type)

2.3.1 Hyperscale Centers

2.3.2 Enterprise

2.3.3 Colocation Data Centers

2.4 Demand Analysis of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Data Center Type)



3 Products

3.1 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Solution Type)

3.1.1 Indirect Cooling

3.1.1.1 In-Row-Based

3.1.1.2 In-Rack-Based

3.1.2 Direct Cooling

3.1.2.1 Single-Phase

3.1.2.1.1 Direct-Chip Single-Phase Cooling System

3.1.2.1.2 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling System

3.1.2.1.2.1 Chassis-Based Single-Phase Immersion Cooling System

3.1.2.1.2.2 Tub-Based Single-Phase Immersion Cooling System

3.1.2.2 Two-Phase

3.1.2.2.1 Direct-Chip Two-Phase Cooling System

3.1.2.2.2 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling System

3.2 Demand Analysis for Data Center Liquid Cooling (by Product)

3.2.1 Indirect Cooling

3.2.2 Direct Cooling

3.2.3 Direct Cooling (by Technology)



4 Region

4.1 Global Data Center Outlook

4.1.1 Increased Internet Connectivity

4.1.2 Growing Number of Data Center Stock

4.1.3 Increased Interconnection Bandwidth

4.1.4 Increased Focus on Energy Efficiency



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

3M

Aquila Group

Asetek, Inc.

Aspen Systems Inc.

Asperitas

Chilldyne, Inc.

Cooler Master Co., Ltd.

CoolIt Systems

DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

ExaScaler Inc.

Fujitsu

International Business Machines Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc Schneider Electric

Submer

