$7.7 Billion Hearing Aids Markets - Global Forecast to 2023

Valued at more than $7.7bn in 2018, the Global Hearing Aids Market is growing at a healthy pace - in the upper single-digits, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 7.5%.

Growth will be driven by the increasing global prevalence of hearing loss. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 466 million people have disabling hearing loss worldwide, including 34 million who are children, and this number is expected to grow to nearly 630 million by 2030.

Hearing aids have been around for decades; yet, it is a substantially underpenetrated market. A key to market growth is expanding access to those who do not have access or cannot afford hearing aids, in developing and developed markets alike, as well as technological improvements and marketing to younger patients.

Major limiters to growth include high expense/out-of-pocket pay, limited access in emerging markets, stigma, low compliance, technological limitations, inconvenience and requirement for multiple visits to the audiologist.

Overall growth of the hearing aids market will be driven by strong benefits (eg improved quality of life, social/mental health); lowered prices/online/mass retailer accessibility; and steadily improving hearing aid technology or innovations (eg artificial intelligence, improved speech/sound clarity, less interference, directional hearing technology, rechargeability, miniaturization/invisible hearing aid designs, etc.).

Other market drivers include aggressive sales/marketing and education efforts, strong and growing retail/audiologist networks and audiology practice referrals targeting patients with all forms of hearing loss, and expanded access to more regulated/higher-quality yet lower-cost hearing aids (especially in the US market due to the new FDA OTC hearing aids law set to finalize by 2020).

This report provides the following useful information:

Prevalence of hearing loss

Hearing aid portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

New and emerging hearing aid technologies

Key trends, drivers and limiters

Market and competitive analysis (including 5-year market forecast, 2018 market share by region, and corporate growth strategies).

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Hearing loss prevalence

Hearing aid technology

Hearing aids market

Market drivers and limiters

Competition - market leaders

Methodology

Bibliography

Hearing aids market forecast ($m), 2018-23



Overview of Hearing Loss and Hearing Aids

Ear anatomy and the hearing process

Prevalence

Types of hearing loss

Causes

Diagnosis and treatment

Hearing aid overview

Bibliography

Exhibit 1-1: Human ear anatomy

Examples of hearing aid styles

Differences between hearing aids and cochlear implants

Otofonix's low cost APEX digital hearing amplifier

Hearing Aid Technology

Hearing aid portfolios by major manufacturer

The GN Group/GN Store Nord A/S

Sonova Group

Starkey Hearing Technologies

William Demant Group

WS Audiology A/S (previously Sivantos Group)

FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017 creates new category of OTC hearing aids

Direct-to-consumer/lower-cost hearing aids

Avento

Audicus

Eargo

Miracle-Ear

Ovation Hearing

Emerging technology

Decibel Therapeutics

Earlens Corp

Frequency Therapeutics

Bibliography

Leading hearing aid brands, by manufacturer

The ReSound LiNX 3D and ReSound Smart 3D app

The new Phonak Audo Marvel

The 100% invisible Lync

The Moxi All and Insera in-the-ear hearing aids

Starkey Hearing & Activity Tracking hearing aid

Starkey Invisible-in-Canal Hearing Aid

The Zerena 9 miniRITE rechargeable hearing aid

Selected Opn hearing aids

The new Kaizn Personal AI Assistant

The new Signia Styletto Connect

The low-cost Audicus Clara

The Eargo hearing aid

Images of the cochlea and stereocilia

The Earlens hearing aid

Market Analysis

Hearing aids market

Market forecast: global

Market drivers and limiters

Market forecast: by region

US market

Five major EU markets

Japanese market

Rest of the world market

Competitive analysis

Market share: global

Market share: by region

Hearing aid revenues: by geography

Financials and corporate growth strategies

The GN Group/GN Store Nord A/S

Sonova Group

William Demant Group

WS Audiology (previously Sivantos Group)

Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: Hearing aids market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Hearing aids market, forecast sales by region ($m), 2018-23

Hearing aids market, global share by supplier ($m), 2018



Hearing aids market, estimated share by supplier and region, 2018



Manufacturers' hearing aid revenues by geography, 2018



The GN Group/GN Store Nord, revenues by segment, FY2018

Sonova, revenues by segment, FY2018

William Demant , revenues by segment, FY2018

Appendix A: company listing

