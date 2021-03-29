$7.7 Billion Worldwide IT in Real Estate Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT in Real Estate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IT in Real Estate estimated at US$ 7.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 15.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the period 2020-2027.

On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$ 10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR



The IT in Real Estate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MRI Software LLC

Oracle Corporation

RealPage

Salesforce

SAP SE

The Sage Group PLC

Yardi Systems, Inc.

