$7.7 Bn Flight Simulator Market - Global Forecast to 2025

The "Flight Simulator Market by Platform (Commercial (NBA, WBA, VLA), Military (Helicopters, Combat, Special Mission Aircraft), UAV), Type (FFS, FTD, FMS, FBS), Training (Virtual, Line), Solution (Product and Service), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report

The flight simulator market size is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2019 to USD 7.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by various factors, such as the rising demand for commercial pilots to meet growing fleet sizes, adoption of virtual training to ensure aviation safety, and the need for cost-cutting on pilot training. However, the longer product lifecycle and lack of interoperability are limiting the overall growth of the market.

Based on type, the Full Flight Simulators (FFS) market is estimated to account for the largest share of the flight simulator market in 2019

Based on type, the Full Flight Simulators (FFS) market is estimated to account for the largest share of the flight simulator market in 2019. The FFS segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because these simulators have navigation and flight control systems on a motion platform and can also be used for both, primary and regular training.



Based on solution, the products segment estimated to account for the major market share in 2019

Flight simulator hardware is designed to integrate with fixed or mobile platforms. This enables flight simulators to be more user-friendly. Also, rise in the demand for sophisticated and modern flight simulator hardware components is expected to drive the demand for the products segment, which is, in turn, is driving the demand in the flight simulator market.



Continual upgrade of hardware components from different pilot training institutes is another factor driving the growth of the products segment



North America estimated to account for the largest share of the flight simulator market in 2019 North America has the highest simulator utilization rate. High demand for air travel, which is the major reason behind the increased need for pilot training, is expected to boost the flight simulator market. Also, the presence of OEMs in the region is also supporting the growth of the market in North America. OEMs in the region are partnering with airlines to secure their market positions within the North America region, thereby leading the North America region.



The leading simulator manufacturers are majorly from North America, namely, CAE Inc. (Canada), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (US), FlightSafety International (US), and Boeing (US).



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Demand for Pilots in the Aviation Industry

Acceptance of Virtual Pilot Training to Ensure Aviation Safety

Need to Reduce Cost of Pilot Training

Restraints

Longer Product Lifecycle

Lack of Interoperability

Opportunities

Development of Simulators for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

Technological Advancements

Flight Simulators for Air Accident Investigation

Challenges

Difficulties By Manufacturers in Keeping Pace With Advancements in the Aviation Industry

Industry Trends



Mapping of Key Simulator Manufacturers and Their Core Competency Areas

Classification of Airborne Simulation Systems Based on Their Application Areas and Training Purposes

Technology Trends



Full Combat and Mission Training in A Dome Trainer Environment

Night Vision Training Systems

Real-Time Computer Image Generation

Optimal Motion-Cueing Technology

Reconfigurable Flight Simulation and Training

Technology Use Cases for Flight Simulators



Smart Simulation With Digital Twin

Simulation in IoT

Importance of Simulation in IoT

Functions of Simulation in IoT

Smart Simulation With Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Companies Mentioned



Airbus Group N.V.

Avion Group

CAE, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Elite Simulation Solutions

Flightsafety International

Frasca International, Inc.

Indra Sistemas Sa

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Precision Flight Controls, Inc.

SIMCOM Aviation Training

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

The Raytheon Company

TRU Simulation + Training

