7 Alliance College-Ready Public Schools Recognized as 2024 California Distinguished Schools

More Alliance schools named to California Department of Education's prestigious list of educational excellence than any other charter network in the state.

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the California Department of Education announced 293 middle and high schools as 2024 California Distinguished Schools.

The 7 Alliance College-Ready Public Schools recognized by State Superintendent Tony Thurmond include Alliance Collins Family College-Ready High, Alliance Jack H. Skirball Middle, Alliance Judy Ivie Burton Technology Academy High, Alliance Leichtman-Levine Family Foundation Environmental Science High, Alliance Margaret M. Bloomfield Technology Academy High, Alliance Patti and Peter Neuwirth Leadership Academy, and Alliance Ted K. Tajima High.

"Alliance schools are located in the heart of LA's Latinx, Black, and recent immigrant neighborhoods," says Alliance CEO Pablo Villavicencio. "The Distinguished Schools honor further supports our founding belief that all children are capable of learning and achieving at high levels – regardless of income, ability, or socio-economic background."

Schools hold the Distinguished Schools title for two years, and are honored because of their success in closing achievement gaps and showcasing exceptional student performance through their remarkable commitment to excellence.

While a majority of students enter an Alliance school more than three years behind academically, the Alliance network has a high school graduation rate of 95%. In addition, 96% of our graduates are accepted to college, with 84% earning admissions to 4-year institutions.

According to Alliance Chief Instructional Officer Rodolfo Elizondo, "Alliance schools have made remarkable strides over the last 20 years in preparing our scholars for college and their overall futures. We remain committed to building upon past successes and finding innovative ways to teach, learn, and engage with our school communities to ensure all Alliance graduates get to and through college."

During the 2018-19 school year, Alliance engaged over 500 stakeholders – teachers, scholars, parents, and community members – to develop the network's college-ready graduate profile : the academic skills, experiences, values, and ways of being to ensure scholars graduate high school, enter college, and are successful in life.

"We believe Alliance's beliefs and core values and our commitment to our college-ready graduate profile, where our educators and scholars focus on becoming scholarly thinkers, resilient learners, powerful communicators, wellness seekers, and community advocates, have been foundational to the success of our schools," adds Villavicencio.

In addition to yesterday's announcement, Alliance has been honored with the California Distinguished Schools recognition since 2009. Alliance schools have also been awarded the National Blue Ribbon School Awards and the California Gold Ribbon Awards, listed as best middle and high schools in America by U.S. News & World Report, and named a "gap busting" network of public schools by Stanford University's CREDO.

About Alliance

Alliance College-Ready Public Schools is one of the largest and most successful nonprofit public charter school networks in the nation, operating 26 high-performing, public charter middle and high schools that educate nearly 13,000 scholars each year across Los Angeles County.

To learn more, visit www.LAalliance.org

