7 Attorneys in 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

MOBILE, Ala., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We at Cunningham Bounds are proud to share the news that seven of our attorneys have been selected to 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, making our firm the only South Alabama firm to be recognized in the 2021 edition.

Lawdragon is a legal media company based in New York. It dedicates several months out of every year to develop the Lawdragon 500 lists through independent research, nominations, and peer review. Due to its high standards and exclusivity, being selected to Lawdragon 500 is one of the most noteworthy distinctions the legal profession has to offer.

Per Lawdragon, the 2021 edition of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers showcases "warriors who fight the good fight for consumers who have been injured or had family killed through accidents, medical malpractice, faulty products or toxic exposure. … [and] stand up against the worst, seeking justice and providing hope."

In recognition of their notable legal work, the following Cunningham Bounds attorneys were named to 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers:

Lawdragon further highlighted past Plaintiff Consumer Hall of Fame members, among whom is Attorney Joseph M. Brown, Jr. It is a great honor to be considered one of these "visionaries" whose work greatly influenced the contemporary legal landscape.

