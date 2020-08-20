7 Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman Attorneys Selected in Best Lawyers®

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys at Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, PC have recently been honored by Best Lawyers®. Five of the firm's attorneys are listed in The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 Edition, and two attorneys gained Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition for the first time. These are noteworthy accomplishments, as Best Lawyers® is respected as the most unbiased, reliable publication in the legal community.

The Best Lawyers in America recognizes only the top 5% of practicing legal professionals in the country each year. Before a listing is awarded, attorneys are nominated and reviewed by their peers. The peer review includes an evaluation of each attorney's career history and demonstrated legal skills. Both new nominees and previous listees are evaluated in the same fashion for each edition, leaving only a final few with the distinguished recognition.

The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition is given to attorneys who are in the second half of the first decade of their careers and are up to par with The Best Lawyers in America listees. Selection for Ones to Watch involves the same meticulous peer-review process, though only attorneys who have been in practice for 5 to 9 years of legal practice are considered.

Best Lawyers ® and Our Attorneys

The Best Lawyers in America 2021 Edition listed Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman attorneys as follows:

Michael L. Baum

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Ronald L. M. Goldman

Aviation Law



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Timothy A. Loranger

Aviation Law



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Clay Robbins III

Aviation Law



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

R. Brent Wisner

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

This is the first year Best Lawyers® has selected Attorneys Robbins and Wisner to The Best Lawyers in America. On the other hand, Attorneys Baum, Goldman, and Loranger have been honored since 2016, 2013, and 2017, respectively.

The Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, PC attorneys who gained 2021 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition were as follows:

Pedram Esfandiary

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Adam M. Foster

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Attorneys Esfandiary and Foster were recognized by Ones to Watch for the first time, marking a great milestone in each of their legal careers.

About the Firm

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is a Los Angeles-based law firm representing injured clients in litigation against negligent, large corporations and manufacturers. The firm also represents whistleblowers and individuals and entities in class actions. It was ranked in Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News in 2020 as a National Tier 1 firm for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions, a Metropolitan Tier 1 firm for personal injury litigation, product liability and mass tort litigation / class actions in Los Angeles, as well as a Tier 2 firm for aviation law. Moreover, the firm has been recognized by Martindale-Hubbell® as an AV-rated firm, and many of its lawyers are recognized in Avvo.com, National Trial Lawyers Top 100, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Super Lawyers®, and more.

To speak to an attorney, visit Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman at https://www.baumhedlundlaw.com/ today. Or visit Best Lawyers® at bestlawyers.com to learn more about these recent accolades.

