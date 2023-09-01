7 Benefits of Short Food Industry Supply Chains

SpendEdge Highlights Major Benefits of Short Food Industry Supply Chain

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently highlighted the 7 major benefits of short food supply chain.

In the resource, the market intelligence leader focused on the significance of the short food supply chain. Having a short supply chain will benefit the food industry by increasing the profits of farmers and other producers, revitalizing rural economies, and giving consumers access to fresh, fairly-priced foods.

Game-Changing Benefits:

The experts at SpendEdge have shared the 7 benefits of implementing a short supply chain in the food industry:

Improved negotiating positions for farmers:

These short food industry supply chains offer farmers greater power during negotiations, especially during those with retailers.



Increased communication between producer and consumer:

Short supply chains can lead to job creation, especially in rural areas, which also helps to increase the farmer or producer's reputation and the trust that consumers place in them.



Reduced transportation costs:

Short supply chains typically serve a local area, reducing the energy costs, transportation costs, and CO2 emissions used to transport goods in longer supply chains.



Increased transparency:

It's easier to make short food industry supply chains with few or no intermediaries transparent than it is longer and more complex ones.

