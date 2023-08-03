$7+ Billion Veterinary API Markets: Antimicrobials, Vaccines, Hormones, Antimicrobials, Anti-inflammatory, Hormones - Global Forecast to 2028 with Chemical Based API Segment Dominating

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary API Market by API Type (Antimicrobials (Fluoroquinolones, Tetracyclines), Vaccines, Hormones, Antimicrobials, Anti-inflammatory, Hormones), Synthesis Type, Route of Administration, and Animal Type - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Veterinary API Market is estimated to grow significantly. By 2028, it is projected to reach a value of USD 7.1 billion, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, starting from USD 5.2 billion in 2023

The expansion of the Veterinary API Market is driven by various factors, including rising incidence of transboundary & zoonotic diseases, increasing animal population and pet ownership, and increasing disease control & disease prevention measures.

Chemical based API segment was dominated by the highest share in Veterinary API Market

The Veterinary API Market is divided into three types based on synthesis types such as Chemical based API, Biological API, and Highly potent API.

The Chemical based API segment accounted for the highest share of the global Veterinary API Market in 2022. Increasing Demand for Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products, Advancements in Plasma Fractionation Technologies, and Growing Need for Cold Chain Infrastructure all some of the factors that are anticipated to promote market expansion throughout the projected period.

Growing demand for veterinary medicines, the occurrence of new or emerging infectious diseases, and increasing research and development activities are some of the factors that are anticipated to promote market expansion throughout the projected period.

Companion animal segment was dominated by the highest share in Veterinary API Market

The Veterinary API Market, based on Animal Type is divided into two types such as companion animals and livestock animals. In 2022, companion animals held the highest market share for Veterinary API Market. Growing emphasis on preventive healthcare for companion animals and Increasing pet ownership are some of the factors that contribute to the big proportion of this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period

Large number of veterinary hospitals and healthcare facilities, increasing spread of diseases in animals, and rising manufacturing infrastructure for veterinary API manufacturing are the main factors driving market growth. Asia Pacific region has experienced an increase in pet ownership, coupled with a rising awareness of animal health and welfare. This has led to a higher demand for veterinary medicines and APIs in the region.

Many countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as China, India, and South Korea, have seen substantial economic growth and increased disposable income. This has resulted in a greater ability and willingness to invest in the healthcare of companion animals, driving the expansion of veterinary API manufacturing infrastructure.

Competitive landscape

Several of the major companies in the market for Veterinary API Market includes Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A. (Italy), Sequent Scientific Ltd. (India), Excel Industries Ltd. (India), NGL Fine-Chem Ltd. (India), Insulnsud Pharma (Spain), Menadiona Sl (Spain), Rochem International Inc. (US), and Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Growing Prevalence of Animal Diseases and Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products to Drive Market

Parasiticides Accounted for Largest Share of APAC Veterinary Api Market in 2022

China to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period North America to Continue to Dominate Veterinary Api Market in 2022

to Continue to Dominate Veterinary Api Market in 2022 Emerging Economies to Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players During Forecast Period

Rising Incidence of Transboundary and Zoonotic Diseases

Increasing Animal Population and Pet Ownership

Increasing Disease Control and Prevention Measures

Growing Demand for Animal Protein

Regulations Restricting Use of Parasiticides on Food-Producing Animals

Growing Concerns About Antibiotic Resistance

Untapped Emerging Economies

Challenges in Large-Molecule Api Synthesis

High Costs of Veterinary Diagnostics and Treatment

Growing Fragmentation in Veterinary Api Industry

Identifying Business Opportunities in Broad-Spectrum Parasiticides, US

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Zoetis, Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Merck & Co., Inc.

Virbac

Vetoquinol S.A.

Sequent Scientific Limited

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.P.A.

Excel Industries Ltd.

Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd.

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Olon S.P.A.

Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Huadi Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Insud Pharma

Menadiona Sl

Rochem International, Inc.

Afton Pharma

Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Dalian Launcher Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Amgis Lifescience Ltd.

D.H. Organics

Siflon Drugs

Sbd Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sidhiv Pharma

Fermion

Chemino Pharma Private Limited

Suanfarma

