$7 Billion Worldwide Medical Lasers Industry to 2027 - Players Include Artivion, Bausch Health Companies, BIOLASE and Boston Scientific

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Lasers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical lasers market reached a value of US$ 3.70 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.01 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.24% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Medical lasers are devices used to treat or remove tissues through precisely focused light sources. They rely on non-ionizing radiation to reduce blood loss, decrease postoperative discomfort and minimize the chances of wound infection. They aid in cancer therapy, bio-sensing, bio-imaging, drug delivery, and diagnostics of cancer cells.

They also assist in cosmetic surgery to remove tattoos, scars, stretch marks, sunspots, wrinkles, birthmarks, and spider veins or hair. Apart from this, they help in tumor and cataract removal, breast surgery, plastic surgery, and other surgical procedures. As a result, they find extensive applications in hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.



Medical Lasers Market Trends:



Due to the increasing adoption of minimally and non-invasive procedures to enhance clinical outcomes, there is a rise in the demand for medical lasers. This, along with the growing awareness among individuals about aesthetic procedures, such as acne prevention, body contouring, and dermal resurfacing, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, there is an increase in the utilization of medical lasers due to less pain, minimal incisions, and faster recovery across the globe. This, coupled with technological advancements in laser-assisted devices that support advance treatments in healthcare facilities with reduced risk of post-procedural complications, is propelling the growth of the market.

Additionally, several initiatives undertaken by healthcare organizations to promote medical tourism are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Besides this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce a new low-level green laser for body fat reduction. Furthermore, the burgeoning healthcare industry is positively influencing the market. Other growth-inducing factors are the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of eye disorders, and the growing disposable incomes.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Artivion Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIOLASE Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cutera Inc., Ellex Medical Lasers (Lumibird Medical), IRIDEX Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumenis Ltd., Novartis AG, PhotoMedex Inc. and Syneron Medical Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global medical lasers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global medical lasers market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global medical lasers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Medical Lasers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Surgical

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cosmetic

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Dental

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Solid-State Laser Systems

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Key Segments

7.1.2.1 Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems

7.1.2.2 Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems

7.1.2.3 Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems

7.1.2.4 Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems

7.1.2.5 Alexandrite Laser Systems

7.1.2.6 Ruby Laser Systems

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Gas Laser Systems

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Key Segments

7.2.2.1 CO2 Laser Systems

7.2.2.2 Argon Laser Systems

7.2.2.3 Krypton Laser Systems

7.2.2.4 Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems

7.2.2.5 Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Laser Systems

7.2.2.6 Excimer Laser Systems

7.2.3 Market Forecast

7.3 Dye Lasers Systems

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Diode Laser Systems

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Ophthalmology

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Dermatology

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Gynecology

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Dentistry

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Urology

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Cardiovascular

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Specialty Clinics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Artivion Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 BIOLASE Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Cutera Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Ellex Medical Lasers (Lumibird Medical)

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 IRIDEX Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Lumenis Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Novartis AG

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 PhotoMedex Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Syneron Medical Ltd.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w08984

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets