7 Brew Expands to San Diego County, Bringing Fast-Growing Drive-Thru Coffee Concept to Southern California

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Brew, one of the fastest-growing drive-thru beverage concepts in the United States, is excited to announce its expansion into San Diego County. The brand will be introducing multiple new locations across the region, bringing its high-energy service, customizable drinks, and community-focused culture to Southern California.

Founded in Rogers, Arkansas, 7 Brew has rapidly expanded across the country with its unique drive-thru model and extensive, fully customizable drink menu featuring hot and iced coffees, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, lemonades, and more. Known for its speed, quality, and upbeat customer experience, the brand has built a loyal following in markets nationwide.

The new San Diego County locations will be developed by Surf 7B, LLC, the regional development group dedicated to debuting the brand's presence in the area. In addition to San Diego County, Surf 7B serves as the franchisee for the Yuma, Arizona and Imperial Valley, California markets, supporting the continued growth of the 7 Brew brand across the Southwest. The expansion reflects the company's commitment to growing in high-demand markets and serving vibrant communities throughout California and Arizona.

"San Diego County, Imperial Valley, and Yuma represent outstanding growth markets with strong communities and active lifestyles that align perfectly with the 7 Brew brand," said Steve Panko, Partner at Surf 7B, LLC. "We're excited to introduce the 7 Brew experience across these regions and look forward to creating jobs, building community connections, and delivering a fast, fun, and high-quality beverage experience."

Each 7 Brew stand features a streamlined drive-thru layout designed to deliver a fast and friendly experience while offering a wide range of customizable beverages. The brand is known for its enthusiastic team members, known as "Brewistas," who focus on delivering exceptional service and building connections with customers.

The company plans to open multiple locations throughout San Diego County over the coming years, creating new employment opportunities and providing convenient beverage options for residents.

More information on specific locations and store openings will be announced as development progresses.

About 7 Brew

7 Brew is a rapidly expanding drive-thru beverage brand founded in Rogers, Arkansas. The company is known for its fast service, energetic culture, and extensive menu of customizable beverages including coffee, energy drinks, teas, lemonades, smoothies, and shakes. With locations across the United States and continued national growth, 7 Brew is redefining the drive-thru coffee experience. For more information, visit www.7brew.com.

Media Contact:

Steve Panko

Owner

Surf 7B, LLC

[email protected]

312-865-1100

SOURCE Surf 7B, LLC