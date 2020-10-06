7 Competencies Needed to Lead through Turbulent Times

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing shifting priorities and employee needs in a constantly changing work environment is a common challenge facing leaders today. eMindful, the leading provider of live, virtual mindfulness solutions, set out to support leaders by conducting bi-weekly pulse surveys to identify the needs of the nation's workforce and use these insights to create resources that address these needs in real time.

The latest survey asked approximately 12,000 employees across industries about their top concerns and how to best support them through this crisis. The responses spanned a broad range of concerns, including physical health and safety, feelings of vulnerability, concern for loved ones, isolation, mental health, anxiety around job loss, financial worries, and grief.

"There is no playbook for leaders today, and mindful leadership is needed now more than ever to address these concerns and help individuals navigate through adversity," said Denise Shields, PhD, Director of Curriculum, Delivery & Research, eMindful. "eMindful is committed to providing resources to help leaders build skills and strengthen competencies that are critical to maintain the health and wellbeing of our workforce, improve productivity, and drive down healthcare costs."

Based on the survey learnings, eMindful produced a set of guidelines and competencies to help leaders support their teams. Competencies needed of leaders include presence, self-mastery, clarity, transparency, a learning mindset, and the ability to inspire and empower others. The organization also introduced a mindful leadership webinar series featuring live, expert teachers who delivered personalization, accountability, and perspective, and on-demand content to help leaders increase self-awareness and self-regulation, improve collaboration and problem-solving, cultivate an inclusive environment, and manage challenging situations with more grace and ease.

"Using mindfulness to build these competencies in leaders will help them lead with courage and compassion while staying calm and flexible in the midst of disruption," Dr. Shields said. "Organizations that create a culture of mindfulness will be better equipped to cope with the challenges that lie ahead and emerge more resilient."

Media Contact:

Zev Suissa

eMindful

772-569-4540

[email protected]

About eMindful

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions.

SOURCE eMindful

Related Links

https://www.emindful.com/about/

