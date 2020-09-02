7 Days to World's Largest Optoelectronic Exhibition's Kick-off

At the same time, a number of cutting-edge exhibition areas will be specially set up this year to display hot and high-quality innovative products, such as the Optical Network Alliance (ONA) to invite Huawei, Nokia Bell, YOFC, Digital China, Zhonghai property, FiberHome, Ship and other companies to jointly display; A Smart Driving Sensor Display Zone is also setup to gather Surestar, Robosense, Hesai, Microbrain Intelligent, Deeprouter AI, Hirtonics, Xuanyuan iDrive, iRay, Zhejiang Dali, AAC Technologies and other well-known companies; In addition, as concurrently medical and public health safety has been paid much attention, and the demand for infrared temperature measurement equipment and deep ultraviolet LED application products has skyrocketed. This year CIOE also specially set up ultraviolet technology exhibition area, together with infrared technology and application exhibition. More than 3,000 companies will present you the entire optoelectronic ecosystem.

2020 is destined to be a special year, but it is also a year of both challenges and gains. As China's optoelectronics industry is on the tipping point, global professionals are more than welcome to visit CIOE 2020 to explore the new direction, new chances and new applications for optoelectronic technologies.

