7-Eleven Global Family of Brands Stands with Maui in the Face of Wildfires

News provided by

7-Eleven Hawaii

12 Sep, 2023, 14:07 ET

HONOLULU, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the devastating wildfires that occurred on August 8, the 7-Eleven global family of brands, comprising more than 84,000 stores across 20 countries and regions, have united to offer vital support to the historic lands of Lahaina, Maui. Together, the family of brands has donated approximately $393,343 , raised through corporate and customer donations.

Below is an overview of the contributions made by various members of the 7-Eleven banner:

SEVEN-ELEVEN JAPAN CO.,LTD. rallied its extensive network from August 15 through August 28, collecting customer contributions via donation canisters at 21,442 store locations nationwide. The collected funds, totaling 45,140,206 JPY (approx. $305,705.27), will go to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

Seven-Eleven Hawaii, Inc. extended its support through in-store donation canister collections and food and monetary contributions. The donation canisters at 66 locations totaled $10,387.90, which will be directed toward the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund. Additionally, the company contributed $20,000 toward the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, each receiving $10,000. Additionally, in a collaborative effort with commissary partner Warabeya U.S.A., the company provided nutrition bars and fresh food items to Maui evacuation shelters.

7-Eleven Inc. demonstrated its commitment to the cause with a 7-Eleven Cares Foundation donation of $25,000 and employee donations of $7,250, all specifically allocated toward the American Red Cross Hawaii Wildlife Relief Fund. 7-Eleven International, LLC also made a corporate donation of $25,000 to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

Greg Hanna, President & CEO of 7-Eleven Hawaii, expressed deep gratitude to the community members who shared concern for the Kahului store team, where the company has its sole Maui operation. "We truly appreciate our customers, team members, and partners for their extraordinary generosity and support as we work together to facilitate recovery efforts."

For more information and updates on Maui relief efforts, please visit 7elevenhawaii.com.

About Seven-Eleven Hawaii, Inc. – Seven-Eleven Hawaii, Inc. (7-Eleven Hawaii) was formed in 1989 and is part of the largest chain in the convenience retailing industry, comprised of a global chain of more than 84,000 stores in 20 countries and regions.  7-Eleven Hawaii has 66 locations serving the communities of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, and Hawai'i Island. Known for its iconic brands such as SLURPEE®, Big Bite®, and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven Hawaii has expanded its food and beverage offerings to meet local preferences. It is committed to being a 24/7 local business, elevating convenience for all of Hawaii's neighborhoods.

MEDIA CONTACT
Annika Streng
Seven-Eleven Hawaii, Inc.
[email protected]
(808) 447-7181

SOURCE 7-Eleven Hawaii

Also from this source

7-Eleven Hawaii Celebrates 45 Years of Flavorful Fun on 7-Eleven Day with Free SLURPEE® and Exclusive Gift with Purchase

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.