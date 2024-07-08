7-Eleven Hawaii celebrates 46 years with free SLURPEE® and other special offers

7-Eleven Hawaii is also thrilled to announce the pilot of their new mobile app. The app will offer customers convenience, where customers can receive exclusive deals, rewards, the convenience of mobile checkout, and mobile pickup and delivery. 7REWARDS will be available at all stores by August 1st, while mobile checkout, delivery, and pickup services will vary by store. Download the 7-Eleven Hawaii app today and receive 500 points when you sign up.

"We are honored to have been a part of Hawaii's neighborhoods for the past 46 years," said Greg Hanna, President & CEO of 7-Eleven Hawaii. "Providing convenience and a welcoming place for our community has always been our mission. We invite everyone to join us on 7-Eleven Day to enjoy a delicious SPAM® Musubi, a free SLURPEE®, and a special tote bag. We are also excited to introduce our new app, which will further enhance our customers' experience."

Since its first store opened in Kaimuki in 1978, 7-Eleven Hawaii has been a beloved part of the local community, offering a wide range of products and services 24/7.

For more details and to find a nearby store, visit 7elevenhawaii.com or follow @7elevenhi on social media. This offer is valid only at Hawaii locations.

About 7-Eleven Hawaii: Seven-Eleven Hawaii, Inc. operates 67 locations across Oahu, Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii Island. Part of a global chain with over 82,000 stores, 7-Eleven Hawaii is known for its iconic SLURPEE®, Big Bite®, and Big Gulp® products. The company is dedicated to serving the local communities with quality and convenience.

