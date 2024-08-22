7-Eleven Hawai'i Launches New Mobile App Featuring 7Rewards and 7NOW for Exclusive Deals, Rewards, and Convenient Services

HONOLULU, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven Hawai'i is excited to announce the launch of its new mobile app. This innovative app, available at all 67 stores across O'ahu, Maui, Kaua'i, and Hawai'i Island, offers customers an enhanced shopping experience through mobile checkout, 7Rewards and 7NOW. 7Rewards is available at all 67 stores across Hawai'i, while the 7NOW and mobile checkout features may vary depending on the location.

The mobile checkout feature is designed to offer a seamless shopping experience, allowing customers to skip the lines and pay for their purchases directly through the app.

7Rewards is 7-Eleven's exclusive loyalty program, allowing customers to earn points with every purchase and redeem them for a variety of rewards. New users who download the app will receive a welcome bonus of 500 points, making it a great time to join and start saving.

In addition, the app introduces 7NOW, a convenient service providing mobile pickup and delivery. With 7NOW, customers can easily order their favorite products, including iconic items like Spam® Musubi and various bento meals, and have them delivered straight to their doorstep. This feature brings convenience to the 7-Eleven shopping experience, making it easier than ever for everyone to enjoy 7-Eleven's offerings.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new app, which brings the best of 7-Eleven directly to our customers in Hawai'i," said Greg Hanna, CEO of 7-Eleven Hawai'i. "With 7Rewards, customers can easily earn points and unlock exclusive benefits. The 7NOW feature allows them to access our products with just a few taps, while mobile checkout lets them skip the line for a faster and more convenient shopping experience. This launch is a major step in our commitment to serving our Hawai'i communities with quality and convenience."

For more information and to download the app, visit 7elevenhawaii.com or follow @7elevenhi on Facebook and Instagram.

About 7-Eleven Hawai'i:

Seven-Eleven Hawai'i, Inc. operates 67 locations across O'ahu, Kaua'i, Maui, and Hawai'i Island. As a locally-operated business within a global chain, we are dedicated to providing quality products and convenient services. Since 1978, 7-Eleven Hawai'i has been a trusted name in the local community, offering 24/7 access to a wide variety of snacks, beverages, and freshly prepared foods, including the beloved Spam® Musubi and bento meals. As part of the global 7-Eleven chain with over 82,000 stores worldwide, 7-Eleven Hawai'i is known for its iconic SLURPEE®, Big Bite®, and Big Gulp® products, as well as its dedication to being a reliable local business.

