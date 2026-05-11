7-Eleven, Inc. Brings Big Chill Energy with Slurpee® Drink Happy Hour this Summer

Savor the first sips of Slurpee season with $1 Slurpee drinks and a VIP Slurpee Truck Sweepstakes

IRVING, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to Slurpee® Day is on, and 7-Eleven, Inc. is kicking off the season with the Slurpee Drink Happy Hour, featuring large Slurpee drinks for only $1 every Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members.* Available at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® locations, the limited-time offer puts an extra cool twist on afternoon routines, turning the hottest part of the day into the ultimate chill break.

Savor the first sips of Slurpee season with $1 Slurpee drinks and a VIP Slurpee Truck Sweepstakes

Slurpee drink fanatics and iced tea lovers alike can enjoy a refreshing spin on a fan-favorite with the new, exclusive can of Arizona Iced Tea Blue Raspberry Slurpee. Customers can get any Arizona Juice or Tea for just 99 cents, proving that great taste and value never go out of style. For those craving something fizzy, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can grab a Big Gulp® drink for just 59 cents all month long.**

To keep the celebration going beyond the store, 7-Eleven is hitting the road with the ultimate Slurpee Truck VIP Experience Sweepstakes. This summer, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards customers can enter for a chance to win a visit from the Slurpee Truck, delivering a once-in-a-lifetime, chill-filled experience straight to their door. Rewards members can score entries by purchasing participating products or by playing the 7-Eleven in-app game, "Slurp, Snack, Win," for a chance to unlock additional prizes instantly.***

"Slurpee Day is a can't-miss tradition for our customers, and the countdown is just as exciting as the big day," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President of Fresh Food and Beverages at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Slurpee Drink Happy Hour brings that energy into every afternoon serving up a cold, craveable break and a head start on the big Slurpee Day festivities.

As stores gear up to celebrate the signature sips that started it all, Slurpee Drink Happy Hour stretches the excitement for summer's coolest holiday into a multi-month chill-fest, one refreshing break at a time.

*Valid 4/29/26 - 8/25/26 ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Valid 4/29/26 – 6/23/26. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER, PLAY OR WIN. See Official Rules for details, including a full list of participating products, & free entry/gameplay method: https://bit.ly/SLURP-26. Begins 6/24/26 at 12:00:01 am ET & ends 8/25/26 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to 7REWARDS & Speedy Rewards members who are legal US residents physically residing in 48 contiguous US/DC, 16+ years old (minors must get parental consent to participate). Must have the 7-Eleven app or Speedway app to play the game. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries or gameplays received and the date/time of gameplay. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc., Corporate Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.