7-Eleven, Inc. Pops Open New 7-Select™ Soda Lineup

Soda has always been more than just a drink – it's that feel-good refresh and a pop of joy. 7-Select Soda is built for the afternoon reset moment that customers know and love. It delivers classic, fizzy flavor at a price built for everyday drink runs. Each 20-ounce bottle is $1.99 and features a resealable cap, making it easy to grab, sip and go.*

Soda fans can stop in and check out the new 7-Select Soda lineup now, including:

Cola Classic: A signature cola flavor with a timeless, old-school taste that taps into nostalgia and satisfies long-time cola loyalists.

A signature cola flavor with a timeless, old-school taste that taps into nostalgia and satisfies long-time cola loyalists. Orange Soda: A bright, bubbly orange soda bursting with vibrant citrus and a touch of sweetness, delivering a tangy flavor experience that doesn't disappoint.

A bright, bubbly orange soda bursting with vibrant citrus and a touch of sweetness, delivering a tangy flavor experience that doesn't disappoint. Lemon-Lime Twist: A crisp lemon-lime soda that blends tart lemon and smooth lime with a lively citrus pop – light, caffeine-free and balanced from the first sip to last.

"7-Select Soda reflects what the 7-Select brand stands for: variety, dependable quality and value," said Nikki Boyers, Vice President of Private Brands, Emerging Brands & 7 Ventures. "This new offering is the latest example of how 7-Select keeps evolving, introducing new flavors and products that exceed expectations for what convenience should taste like."

The 7-Select beverage lineup continues to grow, adding new innovations and flavors to a lineup of go-to options that keep drink runs feeling anything but routine.

*$1.99 pricing valid on 7-Select™ Soda only. Plus tax where applicable. Exclusively available at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 12,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

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SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.