7-Eleven, Inc. Serves Up Back-to-School Deals for Busy Mornings and Beyond

Ease back into school day schedules with BOGO Breakfast Wraps, Biscuit Combos and more

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Class is back in session and 7-Eleven, Inc. is ready with a lineup of breakfast offers and all-day deals that make mealtime one less thing to worry about. Because back-to-school season already comes with enough homework, participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide are serving up quick and easy options made for mornings that move fast and schedules that don't slow down.

Ease back into school day schedules with BOGO Breakfast Wraps, Biscuit Combos and more

7-Eleven customers can find hot, hearty favorites to fuel busy days at Laredo Taco Company®, Raise the Roost® and Speedy Café® restaurants. For a limited time, enjoy A+ deals on breakfast and all-day options, including:

$3 Quesadillas: Grab $3 quesadillas all day at participating Laredo Taco Company restaurants.* Perfect for breakfast, lunch and dinner, each quesadilla starts with a fresh flour tortilla filled with melted Monterey and Colby Jack cheeses and your choice of protein, then grilled until golden.

Grab $3 quesadillas all day at participating Laredo Taco Company restaurants.* Perfect for breakfast, lunch and dinner, each quesadilla starts with a fresh flour tortilla filled with melted Monterey and Colby Jack cheeses and your choice of protein, then grilled until golden. Breakfast Biscuit Combos: Raise the Roost locations are starting school days right with a new breakfast value menu ready for moments on-the-go. Customers can choose from three delicious combo deals: a $3 Sausage Biscuit with a side of crispy Hash Browns, 2 for $5 Chicken Biscuits, or 2 for $7 Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuits.**

Raise the Roost locations are starting school days right with a new breakfast value menu ready for moments on-the-go. Customers can choose from three delicious combo deals: a $3 Sausage Biscuit with a side of crispy Hash Browns, 2 for $5 Chicken Biscuits, or 2 for $7 Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuits.** BOGO Grilled Breakfast Wraps: Speedy Café is giving customers a wallet -friendly win with buy one, get one free breakfast wraps.*** With classic options like Bacon Egg and Cheese or Sausage Egg and Cheese, these toasty tortilla wraps are made for mornings on the move.

Speedy Café is giving customers a -friendly win with buy one, get one free breakfast wraps.*** With classic options like Bacon Egg and Cheese or Sausage Egg and Cheese, these toasty tortilla wraps are made for mornings on the move. $1 Glazed Donuts: 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can start the school-year shuffle on a sweet note with $1 glazed donuts from the 7-Eleven Bakery.**** It's the easiest treat on the morning checklist.

"As families settle back into school routines, mealtime should be one less thing to think about," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc. "This lineup gives customers breakfast and all-day options that are quick, satisfying and full of flavor, whether they're getting ahead of the morning rush, heading to an after-school activity or picking up dinner on the way home."

With family favorites that can fuel any time of day, 7-Eleven is helping customers head into back-to-school season with deals that make mealtime decisions easier than ever.

*Offer valid from 8/2/26 – 8/7/26 at participating Laredo Taco Company® locations only. All day long. No limit. Plus tax. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Offers valid from 6/24/26 – 8/25/26 at participating Raise the Roost® locations only. Plus tax. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***Offer valid from 6/24/26 – 8/25/26 at participating Speedy Café® locations only. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

****Offer valid from 6/24/26 – 8/25/26 at participating stores only for 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members. Plus tax. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 12,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Laredo Taco Company

At 7-Eleven, Inc., Laredo Taco Company® restaurants celebrate the authentic flavors of Tex-Mex with fresh, made-from-scratch tacos and burritos served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Located in select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the U.S., Laredo Taco Company is known for its handmade flour tortillas, signature salsa bar, marinated meats and hand-cracked eggs – all cooked daily in on-site kitchens. With over 650 locations, Laredo Taco Company offers guests fresh, flavorful and affordable meals. Customers can also enjoy their Laredo Taco Company favorites through catering options and delivery via the 7NOW® delivery app. Find out more online at www.laredotacocompany.com.

CONTACT:

7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

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SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.