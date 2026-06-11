7-Eleven, Inc. Celebrates Summer Solstice with Hot Deals for the Longest Day of the Year

Savor every extra second of sunshine with deals on hot-off-the-grill favorites and crispy new bites

IRVING, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The longest day of the year calls for extra snack runs and more daylight-fueled fun, and 7-Eleven, Inc. is ready for every extra minute. As the summer solstice ushers in endless summer vibes, participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® locations are dishing up hot new roller grill favorites, crispy chicken wings and refreshing drink deals made for sun-soaked days and nights that stretch long after sunset.

Customers can dig into these limited-time deals and make the most of every minute with new menu items:

Savor every extra second of sunshine with deals on hot-off-the-grill favorites and crispy new bites

2 for $3.50 Mix & Match Grill Picks : Mix, match and snack with any two roller grill favorites for $3.50, including the bold new Honey Chipotle Chicken Taquito, featuring all-white meat chicken with hints of honey flavor and smoky chipotle seasoning.* 7Rewards ® and Speedy Rewards ® members who grab the 2 for $3.50 grill deal can add on a large Big Gulp ® drink for just 49 cents.**

Mix, match and snack with any two roller grill favorites for $3.50, including the bold new Honey Chipotle Chicken Taquito, featuring all-white meat chicken with hints of honey flavor and smoky chipotle seasoning.* 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who grab the 2 for $3.50 grill deal can add on a large Big Gulp drink for just 49 cents.** $3 Grill Meal: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can score a full meal for just $3 with any roller grill item, 7-Select™ chips and a Big Gulp drink. Try it with the new Monterey Jack Chicken Roller, made with tender all-white meat chicken, Monterey Jack cheese and zesty seasonings, all wrapped in a crispy golden breading.***

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can score a full meal for just $3 with any roller grill item, 7-Select™ chips and a Big Gulp drink. Try it with the new Monterey Jack Chicken Roller, made with tender all-white meat chicken, Monterey Jack cheese and zesty seasonings, all wrapped in a crispy golden breading.*** Wing Deals Worth Sharing: Extra daylight means extra delight! 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards can satisfy summer cravings with dual chicken wing deals. Buy one 5-piece boat of Bone-In or Boneless Wings for $5 and get another boat for only $3 – or score 8 wings for just $5. Order them roasted, breaded or tossed in vibrant flavors like buffalo, hot honey and spicy sweet chili.****

To keep the summer celebration going strong, customers can also score 3 for $8.50 Summer Edition Red Bull drinks. This energizing refreshment is made for squeezing every extra second out of the solstice.*****

With roller grill favorites, shareable chicken wings and refreshing sips for sunny days, 7-Eleven is ready to help customers stretch out the summer fun all solstice long.

* & ***** Valid from 4/29/26-6/23/26. Plus tax. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** & ***, **** Valid from 4/29/26-6/23/26. Plus tax. Exclusive to loyalty members only. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

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SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.