Seven & i Holdings Appoints Mauricio Leyva as CEO of 7-Eleven, Inc.

Mauricio Leyva will lead 7-Eleven, Inc.'s transformation to elevate customer experience and drive sustainable growth

IRVING, Texas, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mauricio Leyva as Chief Executive Officer of 7-Eleven, Inc. ("SEI"), its North American convenience store business, effective August 1, 2026.

As Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio will lead the company's next phase of growth, working closely with SEI's leadership team to elevate the customer experience, strengthen the store network, advance operational excellence and innovation, and drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Mauricio Leyva is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of experience in the consumer products industry. From 2020 to 2024, he served as Group President of Keurig Dr Pepper, a leading U.S. beverage company, where he led the company through a critical post-merger transformation, strengthening its operating foundation while shaping and executing a new business strategy. During his tenure, Dr Pepper grew to become the second-largest carbonated soft drink brand in the United States. Prior to Keurig Dr Pepper, Mauricio held senior leadership roles at Lala Mexico, AB InBev and SABMiller.

"Mauricio brings a wealth of executive leadership experience at global consumer goods companies and a proven track record of leading business transformations," said Steve Dacus, President and CEO of Seven & i Holdings. "His appointment represents an important milestone as the company accelerates toward our transformation program 'North Star', and we are delighted to welcome Mauricio to the Seven & i family to lead SEI into this next stage of growth."

Mauricio Leyva commented, "I have long admired the 7-Eleven brand, and I am honored to lead SEI at such an important moment in its history. I look forward to working closely with our franchise owners, our associates, and the leadership team across Seven & i to unlock SEI's full potential. Together, we will redefine convenience and bring the 7-Eleven experience to more customers across North America."

With Mauricio's appointment, SEI will continue to accelerate its transformation program and as the 7-Eleven brand celebrates its 100th anniversary next year, SEI remains committed to evolving the customer experience and maximizing long-term value for all stakeholders.



About Mauricio Leyva

Mauricio Leyva is an accomplished global executive with more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale consumer businesses across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa.

Most recently, Mauricio served as Group President of Keurig Dr Pepper, where he played a central role in the post-merger integration and drove significant growth, operational transformation, and value creation. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo LALA, where he led a comprehensive business transformation and significant expansion of the company's strategic positioning.

Earlier in his career, Mauricio held several senior leadership roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, including CEO of Grupo Modelo, where he also built and scaled Modelorama, one of Mexico's largest convenience store chains; President of the Middle Americas Zone; and Chairman and CEO of SABMiller South Africa.

Mauricio holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Universidad de Los Andes in Colombia, completed postgraduate studies in International Commerce at ICN Business School in France, and has completed executive education programs at Stanford University and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc., Corporate Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.