7-Eleven, Inc. Fires Up Memorial Day with $4 Deals to Kick Off Summer

New $4 meals and sizzling summer-ready deals bring the heat for the holiday weekend

IRVING, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack the snacks, cue the playlist and kick off the long weekend ahead with summer celebration essentials from 7-Eleven, Inc. The brand is serving up a Memorial Day lineup full of ready-to-enjoy eats, cool treats and deals worth the detour. Wherever the holiday leads, fans can count on delicious, crowd-pleasing favorites from participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

New $4 meals and sizzling summer-ready deals bring the heat for the holiday weekend

Stock up on necessities for backyard BBQs, last-minute picnic plans and even pit stops on long-awaited road trips. To help customers make the most of the holiday weekend, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can tap into limited-time savings on select menu items including:

$4 Breakfast Bundle: Start the weekend right with a hot breakfast combo for just $4. Pair any breakfast sandwich like the Sausage, Egg and Cheese Waffle with a side of crispy Waffle Tots. Complete the meal with an America-themed energy drink: Summer Edition Red Bull, Electric Vibes Celsius, or Monster flavors like the Red, White and Blue Razz or Strawberry Lemonade.*

Start the weekend right with a hot breakfast combo for just $4. Pair any breakfast sandwich like the Sausage, Egg and Cheese Waffle with a side of crispy Waffle Tots. Complete the meal with an America-themed energy drink: Summer Edition Red Bull, Electric Vibes Celsius, or Monster flavors like the Red, White and Blue Razz or Strawberry Lemonade.* $4 Fresh Wraps: Cruise into summer with $4 grab-and-go wraps, including the new Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap, made with tender all-white meat chicken, green leaf lettuce, creamy ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese, or the Caesar Wrap, stuffed with all-white meat chicken, fresh green leaf lettuce, rich Caesar dressing and shredded Parmesan cheese wrapped in pillowy lavash bread.

Cruise into summer with $4 grab-and-go wraps, including the new Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap, made with tender all-white meat chicken, green leaf lettuce, creamy ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese, or the Caesar Wrap, stuffed with all-white meat chicken, fresh green leaf lettuce, rich Caesar dressing and shredded Parmesan cheese wrapped in pillowy lavash bread. $4 Fan-Favorite Sandwiches : Grab a cooler and hit the road with sandwiches like the Japanese-Style Egg Salad Sandwich, crafted with real KEWPIE mayo and fluffy milk bread inspired by the viral international favorite, or the Italian Sub, piled high with ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese on a classic sub roll.** 7-Eleven's Fresh Sandwiches are at the ready for road trips and beach days alike.

: Grab a cooler and hit the road with sandwiches like the Japanese-Style Egg Salad Sandwich, crafted with real KEWPIE mayo and fluffy milk bread inspired by the viral international favorite, or the Italian Sub, piled high with ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese on a classic sub roll.** 7-Eleven's Fresh Sandwiches are at the ready for road trips and beach days alike. $20 off $30 Orders from 7NOW® Delivery: Skip the store run and keep the celebration going with the 7NOW® Delivery App. On Memorial Day only, customers can score $20 off $30+ delivery orders with promo code MONDAY20 and stay stocked up on ice, 2-liter soda bottles for the whole crew and crave-worthy party essentials like pizza, wings and Big Bite® Hot Dogs. No last-minute runs – just more time to chill, grill and enjoy.***

With summer-ready options for every kind of celebration, 7-Eleven, Inc. has the long weekend covered with flavor-packed eats, refreshing drinks and the hottest deals around.

*&** Valid from 4/29/26-6/23/26. Plus tax where applicable. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*** Valid on 5/25/26 only. 7-Eleven reserves the right to cancel or modify at any time. Consumers will pay taxes and applicable fees for delivery. Limited Delivery Area. See 7NOW® App for Full Terms. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

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SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.