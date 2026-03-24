7-Eleven, Inc. Kicks Off a Major Chicken Takeover with Sandwiches, Wings and Big Deals

Crispy sandwiches, flavor-packed wings and satisfying combos lead the latest menu deals

IRVING, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is declaring a chicken takeover and rolling out a lineup of crispy chicken sandwiches, saucy wings and handheld favorites made for big cravings. The lineup gives customers new ways to grab a hot, flavorful bite any time of day, now available at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide.

The chicken takeover presents a lineup of chicken favorites and value-packed deals, available exclusively for 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members, including:

Crispy sandwiches, flavor-packed wings and satisfying combos lead the latest menu deals

$4 Chicken Sandwich – Bite into a juicy chicken breast fillet, marinated and seasoned to perfection. Coated in garlic and savory-spiced breading that delivers that golden crunch, resting in a soft toasted bun for a mouth-watering sandwich experience.* Hungry for more? Double up and grab two Chicken Sandwiches for $6.**

– Bite into a juicy chicken breast fillet, marinated and seasoned to perfection. Coated in garlic and savory-spiced breading that delivers that golden crunch, resting in a soft toasted bun for a mouth-watering sandwich experience.* Hungry for more? Double up and grab two Chicken Sandwiches for $6.** $4 Chicken & Waffle Sandwich – Customers craving a sweet-and-savory combo can grab a fried chicken filet topped with Hot Honey butter, tucked between warm Belgian-style waffles made with pearl sugar for a handheld twist on the comfort-food classic.***

– Customers craving a sweet-and-savory combo can grab a fried chicken filet topped with Hot Honey butter, tucked between warm Belgian-style waffles made with pearl sugar for a handheld twist on the comfort-food classic.*** $5 Meal Deal – Start the morning out strong with a filling breakfast combo featuring a warm breakfast sandwich, golden Waffle Tots and a Monster Energy drink to kick off the day.****

– Start the morning out strong with a filling breakfast combo featuring a warm breakfast sandwich, golden Waffle Tots and a Monster Energy drink to kick off the day.**** BOGO Boneless Wings – Whether looking for a snack break or a late-night bite, customers can buy one boat of the new and improved, larger boneless wings with seasoned breading for an even crispier bite at $5 and get another for $3.***** Choose between plain, Hot Honey for sweetness with a kick of heat, or Buffalo for tangy, peppery spice in every bite.

Raise the Roost® restaurants are also joining the chicken lineup with two fan-favorite picks.

2 for $5 Crispy Wraps – Customers can get two Crispy Wraps for $5, featuring hand-breaded chicken tenders fried to a deep golden crunch, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with crisp lettuce and shredded cheese.****** Each wrap is finished with a drizzle of Roost Signature, Honey Mustard, Ranch or Spicy Ranch sauce for an extra hit of creamy, tangy flavor.

– Customers can get two Crispy Wraps for $5, featuring hand-breaded chicken tenders fried to a deep golden crunch, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with crisp lettuce and shredded cheese.****** Each wrap is finished with a drizzle of Roost Signature, Honey Mustard, Ranch or Spicy Ranch sauce for an extra hit of creamy, tangy flavor. Spicy Ranch Deluxe Chicken Sandwich – For those wanting to dial up the spice, the sandwich stacks juicy chicken tenders on a buttery, toasted brioche-style bun with smoky bacon, melted pepper jack cheese and sliced jalapeños.******* A layer of spicy ranch ties it all together for a sandwich loaded with heat, richness and mouthwatering bites.

"At 7-Eleven, we're continuing to grow our fresh food lineup with new flavors, formats and great value for customers," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "From stacked chicken sandwiches to saucy wings and sweet-and-savory mashups, our chicken takeover brings together a lineup of bold flavors and satisfying deals that customers can enjoy any time of day."

In addition to the chicken lineup, the roller grill is heating things up with a brand-new item: the Johnsonville Dr Pepper Sausage. The savory, slow-rolling sausage combines the signature sweetness of Dr Pepper with a smoky, grilled sausage flavor, marking the first time a sausage has joined the roller grill lineup. Customers can try it as part of the two for $3.50 Mix & Match Roller Grill deal available at participating stores.********

*, **, ***, ****, ***** and ******** Valid 3/4/26 through 4/28/2026. Plus tax where applicable. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

****** and ******* Valid 3/4/26 through 4/28/2026. Available only at Raise The Roost® locations. Plus tax where applicable. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

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SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.