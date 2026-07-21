7-Eleven, Inc. Brings on the Wings for National Chicken Finger Day and Chicken Wing Day

Celebrate the crispiest holidays on the calendar with $1 wings and tenders for a limited time

IRVING, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This July, 7-Eleven, Inc. is giving chicken lovers the tender loving care they deserve with deals made for dipping, dunking and devouring. In celebration of National Chicken Finger Day (July 27) and National Chicken Wing Day (July 29), the chicken takeover lands at Raise the Roost® and Speedy Café® restaurants inside participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide, with limited-time offers including $1 chicken tenders and wings.

Celebrate the crispiest holidays on the calendar with $1 wings and tenders for a limited time

Last year, 7-Eleven customers purchased nearly 1.9 million wings on National Chicken Wing Day, proving they really can fly (off the shelves). This year, 7-Eleven is giving fans even more reasons to flock to stores for limited-time offers:

$1 Chicken Tenders and Wings at Raise the Roost: Double up on chicken celebrations at Raise the Roost restaurants with single chicken tenders or traditional bone-in chicken wings for just $1 each at participating locations.* Available classic, spicy or saucy, each bite brings hand-breaded goodness and finger-licking flavor to the national chicken holiday lineup.

Double up on chicken celebrations at Raise the Roost restaurants with single chicken tenders or traditional bone-in chicken wings for just $1 each at participating locations.* Available classic, spicy or saucy, each bite brings hand-breaded goodness and finger-licking flavor to the national chicken holiday lineup. $5 Wing Packs at Speedy Cafe: Keeping the good bites coming all summer long, Speedy Rewards ® members can satisfy their crispy cravings with an 8-piece order of boneless wings or 5-piece order of bone-in wings for just $5 at participating Speedy Café locations.**

Keeping the good bites coming all summer long, Speedy Rewards members can satisfy their crispy cravings with an 8-piece order of boneless wings or 5-piece order of bone-in wings for just $5 at participating Speedy Café locations.** 10 Wings for $8 on 7NOW® Delivery: Craving comfort food from the comfort of home? Get 10 wings delivered for only $8 with the 7NOW Delivery app.*** Sauce them up with ranch, barbecue, buffalo or marinara.

"Wings and tenders have a way of turning any day into a reason to gather, dip and dig in," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Restaurant Operations and Innovation at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Whether customers are winging it for lunch, feeding a crowd or ordering straight to the couch, these chicken deals deliver the kind of bold flavor and saucy satisfaction that fans show up hungry for."

With craveable chicken that hits the spot and delivery that's ready for wherever the day goes, 7-Eleven is making this year's National Chicken Wing Day and National Chicken Finger Day a little saucier and a whole lot tastier.

*Offer valid from 7/27/26–7/30/26 at participating Raise the Roost® locations only. Plus tax. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Offer valid from 6/24/26–8/25/26 at participating Speedy Café® locations only for Speedy Rewards® members. Plus tax. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***Offer valid from 6/24/26–8/25/26 through 7NOW® Delivery where available. Plus tax. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc., Corporate Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.