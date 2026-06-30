7-Eleven, Inc. Releases 2025 Impact Report

This year's report showcases the company's ongoing work to support stronger communities and a more responsible future

IRVING, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. has released its 2025 Impact Report highlighting the company's continued efforts to advance its community impact, environmental stewardship and responsible consumption.

This year’s report showcases the company’s ongoing work to support stronger communities and a more responsible future

"Being a good neighbor means making a positive impact on the communities we serve and the planet we share," said Treasa Bowers, Executive Vice President, Chief People and Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "That commitment comes to life through Good Made Easy, our strategic approach to building thriving communities, protecting the environment and promoting responsible consumption in ways that support a more sustainable and socially responsible future."

The 2025 Impact Report highlights initiatives across the company's key impact areas of People, Planet and Products, reflecting a continued focus on integrating sustainability and social impact into its business practices. Here is a snapshot of some of our highlights from the 2025 Impact Report:

PEOPLE – 7-Eleven, Inc. is committed to giving back and leading through service. The company and 7-Eleven Cares Foundation continue to support important causes that help build stronger, thriving communities through volunteer initiatives, charitable donations and in-store fundraising campaigns. One example of that commitment is a long-standing relationship with:

Children's Miracle Network – In 2025, 7-Eleven, Inc. donated more than $14 million to support 113 local children's hospitals across the U.S. Funds were raised through efforts like the 34th Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner as well as year-round in-store fundraising at Speedway® locations and seasonal fundraising at select 7-Eleven® and Stripes® stores.

PLANET – The company's efforts include implementing energy efficiency measures across the 7-Eleven store network and expanding customer access to alternative fuels. Initiatives include deploying equipment upgrades, such as replacing older HVAC units with new, high-efficiency models.

PRODUCTS – Delivering food at peak quality is fundamental to the 7-Eleven brand, and doing so responsibly is equally essential. 7-Eleven is committed to advancing more responsible production, packaging and delivery practices across the products customers enjoy. Packaging improvements within the 7-Select™ product line illustrate this effort:

Private Brands Packaging Redesign – As part of the company's efforts to reduce its packaging materials within its private brand portfolio, 7-Eleven redesigned packaging for its 7-Select™ Seeds & Nuts line, a change that reduced plastic consumption by approximately 10,400 pounds based on 2025 sales volumes.

"Meaningful progress is built through collaboration," Bowers added. "I'm proud of the strides we're making across the 7-Eleven family of brands to advance our social impact and sustainability efforts alongside our franchise owners, customers, suppliers and community partners. Regularly measuring and reporting on our progress helps us understand how far we've come, where we can continue to improve and where this work can take us next."

The 2025 Impact Report is available here.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.