7-Eleven, Inc. Satisfies Big Cravings with New Hot Sandwiches Nationwide

Crispy chicken, double cheeseburgers and melty cheesesteaks are now landing in stores

IRVING, Texas, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is stacking its menu with a new lineup of hot sandwiches made for customers craving hot, flavor-packed bites. From crispy Hot as Fire (Hot AF!) chicken patties and chargrilled Angus beef to melty cheesesteak classics, participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide are serving up comfort food favorites that are made for real hunger and real life.

Customers can dig into the new sandwich lineup with hearty handhelds like:

Crispy chicken, double cheeseburgers and melty cheesesteaks are now landing in stores

$4.99 Homestyle Chicken Sandwich: A crispy, comforting classic made for serious chicken lovers, this hot, ready-to-enjoy sandwich brings homestyle flavor to the menu in a big way.*

A crispy, comforting classic made for serious chicken lovers, this hot, ready-to-enjoy sandwich brings homestyle flavor to the menu in a big way.* $4.99 Hot as Fire (Hot AF!) Chicken Sandwich: Heat seekers, this one brings the kick. Made with an all-white chicken breast fillet seasoned with cayenne, coated in a crunchy breading and nestled between two buns, this bold sandwich packs a fiery punch.*

Heat seekers, this one brings the kick. Made with an all-white chicken breast fillet seasoned with cayenne, coated in a crunchy breading and nestled between two buns, this bold sandwich packs a fiery punch.* $5.99 Angus Double Cheeseburger: Double the patties, double the deliciousness. This stacked burger features two chargrilled Angus beef patties topped with creamy American cheese and tucked inside a fluffy brioche bun for a rich, satisfying bite.*

Double the patties, double the deliciousness. This stacked burger features two chargrilled Angus beef patties topped with creamy American cheese and tucked inside a fluffy brioche bun for a rich, satisfying bite.* $5.99 The Classic Philly Cheesesteak: Catch this Philly-style classic for a limited time only! A craveable take on a fan-favorite, this hearty sandwich is piled high with thin-sliced grilled steak, layered with melty provolone, sautéed onions and peppers inside a soft hoagie roll.*

The sandwich craze doesn't stop there. At Raise the Roost® restaurants, customers can grab the $5 Ultimate BBQ Chicken Sandwich. The limited-time deal features hand-breaded chicken fried to golden perfection, tossed in savory BBQ sauce and stacked on a buttery brioche-style bun with fried pickle chips, pepper jack cheese and smoky bacon.*

The new hot sandwich lineup brings a fresh take on familiar flavors to stores nationwide, giving 7-Eleven customers more ways to grab a satisfying bite without ever slowing down.

* Valid 6/24/26 through 08/25/26. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.