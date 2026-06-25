7-Eleven, Inc. Serves Up Star-Spangled Savings for Fourth of July Weekend

Limited-time restaurant deals bring the flavor and fireworks for America's 250th

IRVING, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireworks aren't the only thing stealing the show this Fourth of July. For America's 250th birthday, 7-Eleven, Inc. is lighting up the holiday weekend with limited-time offers across participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide. Customers can spark the celebration with party-ready bites and refreshing cooler drinks – perfect for pool days, family cookouts and last-minute gatherings.

Fire up the Fourth with these limited-time restaurant deals from Laredo Taco Company®, Raise the Roost® and Speedy Café® locations:

Limited-time restaurant deals bring the flavor and fireworks for America’s 250th

BOGO Free Burritos: Laredo Taco Company restaurants are rolling up big flavor with buy one, get one free burritos all weekend long.* Each starts with a warm flour tortilla packed with a choice of protein, Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded cheese and topped with fresh Pico de Gallo.

Laredo Taco Company restaurants are rolling up big flavor with buy one, get one free burritos all weekend long.* Each starts with a warm flour tortilla packed with a choice of protein, Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded cheese and topped with fresh Pico de Gallo. $10 Half-Gallon Margaritas: Laredo Taco Company locations are giving customers an easy way to raise a glass to the long weekend with half-gallon frozen margaritas to-go for only $10.* The party-sized frozen margaritas come in flavors like classic lime, strawberry or a refreshing combo swirl to keep the good times flowing.

Laredo Taco Company locations are giving customers an easy way to raise a glass to the long weekend with half-gallon frozen margaritas to-go for only $10.* The party-sized frozen margaritas come in flavors like classic lime, strawberry or a refreshing combo swirl to keep the good times flowing. Stars, Stripes & 4-piece Tenders for $7: Raise the Roost restaurants are serving up a crispy, crowd-pleasing feast with its limited-time Stars, Stripes & Tenders 4-piece tender meal. The meal deal includes four hand-breaded chicken tenders fried to golden perfection (available classic, spicy or tossed in sauce), plus one small side, one dipping sauce and a delicious homestyle biscuit.**

Raise the Roost restaurants are serving up a crispy, crowd-pleasing feast with its limited-time Stars, Stripes & Tenders 4-piece tender meal. The meal deal includes four hand-breaded chicken tenders fried to golden perfection (available classic, spicy or tossed in sauce), plus one small side, one dipping sauce and a delicious homestyle biscuit.** 2 for $10 Subs: Speedy Café locations are stacking the long weekend lineup with two select 12-inch subs for $10.*** Customers can choose from Ham, Italian or Turkey subs made fresh to order with their choice of bread, condiments and toppings for a shareable, picnic-ready bite.

Speedy Café locations are stacking the long weekend lineup with two select 12-inch subs for $10.*** Customers can choose from Ham, Italian or Turkey subs made fresh to order with their choice of bread, condiments and toppings for a shareable, picnic-ready bite. $5 Pizzas: Speedy Café locations are firing up fresh-baked value with any one-topping 14-inch pizza for just $5.**** Choose from regular or thin crust, add a favorite topping and dig into a melty three-cheese blend made for sharing in between fireworks and backyard celebrations.

"Fourth of July weekend should feel easy, fun and flexible for whatever plans pop up," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Restaurant Operations and Innovation at 7-Eleven, Inc. "With delicious, freshly made restaurant favorites that are flavorful, convenient and ready to serve, customers can spend less time prepping and more time enjoying family cookouts and holiday firework festivities."

The holiday savings continue to spark beyond the restaurant deals. Customers can stock up their coolers with $3 off 18-packs of Michelob ULTRA, a crisp light lager made for long weekend gatherings.***** Plus, save on other sips, snacks and sweets with $1.25 summer snack deals on select drinks like Fanta or Propel, and treats including Keebler Sandwich Cookies, 7-SelectTM Creme Cookies and Nutri-Grain Bars.******

When the party is running low on drinks or last-minute essentials, there's no need to leave guests behind. On the Fourth, keep the holiday hangouts going strong with code CELEBRATE for $17.76 off orders of $30+ placed through the 7NOW® app.*******

With cooler-worthy drinks and backyard party picks at the ready, 7-Eleven customers can keep Fourth of July weekend shining bright – from the first bite to the final firework.

* Valid 7/3/26 through 7/5/26. Applicable at participating Laredo Taco Company® restaurants only. Additional terms apply. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Valid 7/2/26 through 7/4/26. Applicable at participating Raise the Roost® restaurants only. Additional terms apply. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*** Valid 7/3/26 through 7/5/26. Applicable at participating Speedy Café® locations only. Plus tax. Additional terms apply. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**** Valid 6/24/26 through 8/25/26. Applicable at participating Speedy Café® locations only. Plus tax. Additional terms apply. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***** Alcohol offers valid where available and permitted by law. Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly. Additional terms apply. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

****** Valid 7/1/26 through 7/15/26. Discount applicable at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes®. Plus tax where applicable. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

******* Valid 7/4/26 only. 7NOW® Delivery orders only. Promo: CELEBRATE ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Laredo Taco Company®

At 7-Eleven, Inc., Laredo Taco Company® restaurants celebrate the authentic flavors of Tex-Mex with fresh, made-from-scratch tacos and burritos served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Located in select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the U.S., Laredo Taco Company is known for its handmade flour tortillas, signature salsa bar, marinated meats and hand-cracked eggs – all cooked daily in on-site kitchens. With over 650 locations, Laredo Taco Company offers guests fresh, flavorful and affordable meals. Customers can also enjoy their Laredo Taco Company favorites through catering options and delivery via the 7NOW® delivery app. Find out more online at www.laredotacocompany.com.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.