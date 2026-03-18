7-Eleven, Inc. Tips Off College Basketball's Biggest Month with Slam-Dunk Wing and Tender Deals

Feast like a champion with game-day chicken deals that score buckets every time

IRVING, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to dance! 7-Eleven, Inc. is turning up the gameday flavor with hot, crispy wings and tenders ready for every matchup this month. Basketball fans can score winning chicken favorites at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores, with hot, golden bites that deliver big flavor from tipoff to the final buzzer.

7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can take advantage of trophy-worthy offers that make every game more delicious, including:

Feast like a champion with game-day chicken deals that score buckets every time

BOGO Bone-in or Boneless Wings for $3 : As the games heat up, wing enthusiasts can get one order of tasty bone-in wings, or try our boneless wings, and get an additional serving for only $3.* Basketball enthusiasts can get their hands on this flavor-packed gameday staple for an irresistible price.

: As the games heat up, wing enthusiasts can get one order of tasty bone-in wings, or try our boneless wings, and get an additional serving for only $3.* Basketball enthusiasts can get their hands on this flavor-packed gameday staple for an irresistible price. Dunkable $35.99 Meal Deal: Ready to feed a crowd? Raise the Roost ® locations have fans covered. Those hosting a watch party for champions can get 8-piece breaded tenders, 16-piece meaty wings and a 16-piece order of golden potato wedges or crisp-fried onion rings served with four creamy dipping sauces – all for just $35.99.** Mix and match tenders and wings in classic or spicy styles, coated with mouthwatering sauces like fiery buffalo, smoky BBQ, zesty mango habanero or sweet chili for a customizable spread ready for passing, dipping and devouring.

Ready to feed a crowd? Raise the Roost locations have fans covered. Those hosting a watch party for champions can get 8-piece breaded tenders, 16-piece meaty wings and a 16-piece order of golden potato wedges or crisp-fried onion rings served with four creamy dipping sauces – all for just $35.99.** Mix and match tenders and wings in classic or spicy styles, coated with mouthwatering sauces like fiery buffalo, smoky BBQ, zesty mango habanero or sweet chili for a customizable spread ready for passing, dipping and devouring. Buy One Whole Pizza, Get One for 50% Off: No watch party is complete without pizza! Customers can buy one whole pizza and score another for half the price via the 7NOW® Delivery app.***

"At 7-Eleven, we're all about making game day better for fans, and great food is always the MVP." said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Game days are full of unforgettable moments, and our lineup of pizzas, wings, tenders and sides is the perfect pairing to watch every matchup."

All month long, 7-Eleven is delivering sizzling wings, juicy tenders and crispy sides that make every game day feel like a win.

*Valid through 4/28/2026. Only applicable at participating 7‑Eleven® stores. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved. Exclusive to loyalty members only.

**Valid through 4/28/2026 Plus tax where applicable. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved. 7-Eleven and Raise the Roost are trademarks of 7-Eleven, Inc.

***Valid through 4/6/2026. Only applicable at participating 7‑Eleven® stores. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

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SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.