7-Eleven, Inc.'s Laredo Taco Company® is Serving Up Festive Eats and Big Value This Cinco de Mayo

Dig into the all-new Walking Taco plus BOGO burritos and $3 frozen margaritas

IRVING, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is marking Cinco de Mayo with big flavor and a lineup of limited-time menu offers. On May 5, Laredo Taco Company® restaurants are rolling out made-to-order Tex-Mex favorites, celebratory drinks and convenient catering options at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide.

Laredo Taco Company restaurants are a one-stop destination for Cinco de Mayo celebrations of any size, with a flavorful lineup that includes:

Dig into the all-new Walking Taco plus BOGO burritos and $3 frozen margaritas

BOGO Free Burritos: Double the burritos, double the flavor! Customers can buy one burrito, get one free all day. Each burrito packs in rice, refried beans, shredded cheese and a choice of protein and toppings, all wrapped in a warm extra-large flour tortilla.*

Double the burritos, double the flavor! Customers can buy one burrito, get one free all day. Each burrito packs in rice, refried beans, shredded cheese and a choice of protein and toppings, all wrapped in a warm extra-large flour tortilla.* $6 Walking Taco: Snack time just got an upgrade. The new, limited-time Walking Taco blends seasoned ground beef, creamy queso, pico de gallo and crunchy Doritos, served in the chip bag for a convenient, savory on-the-go snack.**

Snack time just got an upgrade. The new, limited-time Walking Taco blends seasoned ground beef, creamy queso, pico de gallo and crunchy Doritos, served in the chip bag for a convenient, savory on-the-go snack.** $3 Frozen Margaritas : Need something to wash it down? Customers can enjoy wine-based Frozen Margaritas in Classic Lime, Strawberry or Strawberry Lime Swirl for the best of both worlds. Small frozen margaritas start at $3, with larger sizes available, including $10 half-gallon servings perfect for sharing with the whole crew.***

Need something to wash it down? Customers can enjoy wine-based Frozen Margaritas in Classic Lime, Strawberry or Strawberry Lime Swirl for the best of both worlds. Small frozen margaritas start at $3, with larger sizes available, including $10 half-gallon servings perfect for sharing with the whole crew.*** $3 Off Beer: At participating stores, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members receive $3 off beer options fit for the occasion, including Modelo Especial, Pacifico Clara and Coronita Extra.****

Feeding a crowd? Laredo Taco Company restaurants make feeding a hungry crowd easier than ever with convenient catering options available through ezCater at participating locations. Enjoy taco bar options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, made to accommodate groups of any size. Each order comes with chips, queso and a variety of salsas to share.

Spicy or sweet, 7-Eleven has something for every craving with new snacks and bakery items waiting in stores. The 7-Select™ Spicy Guacamole Tortilla Chips deliver a kick, alongside two Mantecadas or Conchas in chocolate or vanilla for $3. These bakery items are part of Selección 7™, 7-Eleven's new Hispanic-inspired bakery brand, bringing inspired flavors to stores. Customers can get party-ready favorites like a variety of snacks and chips, Big Gulp® drinks and energy drinks like Monster and Red Bull delivered via the 7NOW® Delivery app.*****

* Valid on 5/5/26 only. Applicable at Laredo Taco Company® restaurants only. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Valid from 4/29/26-6/23/26. Applicable at Laredo Taco Company® restaurants only. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*** Valid on 5/5/26. Applicable at Laredo Taco Company® Margaritas Sites restaurants only and available only at participating restaurants. $3 small (16 oz.), $5 large (24 oz.), $10 half gallon. Plus tax. Must be 21 or older. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved. Please Drink Responsibly.

**** Valid from 4/29/26-6/23/26. Plus tax. Must be 21 or older. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved. Please Drink Responsibly. Only at participating restaurants.

***** 7-Eleven reserves the right to cancel or modify at any time. Consumers will pay taxes and applicable fees for delivery. Limited Delivery Area. See 7NOW® App for Full Terms. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Laredo Taco Company®

At 7-Eleven, Inc., Laredo Taco Company® restaurants celebrate the authentic flavors of Tex-Mex with fresh, made-from-scratch tacos and burritos served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Located in select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the U.S., Laredo Taco Company is known for its handmade flour tortillas, signature salsa bar, marinated meats and hand-cracked eggs – all cooked daily in on-site kitchens. With over 650 locations, Laredo Taco Company offers guests fresh, flavorful and affordable meals. Customers can also enjoy their Laredo Taco Company favorites through catering options and delivery via the 7NOW® delivery app. Find out more online at www.laredotacocompany.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

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SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.