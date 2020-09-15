7 For All Mankind Debuts "We Are Made For This" Fall/Winter 2020 Campaign

The originator of American premium denim, 7 For All Mankind, announced today its latest campaign, which aims to capture the community nature of both the brand and today's culture. "We Are Made For This," brings together inspiring individuals from around the globe to highlight seven values that have shaped the company throughout its 20-year history.

7 For All Mankind's brand values - Conversation, Expression, Authenticity, Curiosity, Purpose, Connection, and Undeniable Style - were captured by four photographers known for their expressive and connective work. Ryan Duffin (New York City), Ronan McKenzie (London), Vitali Gelwich (Berlin), and Justin Chung (Dallas) were tasked with creating authentic portraits of subjects in their homes and neighborhood surroundings during the COVID-19 shutdown.

7 For All Mankind identified campaign talent based on their respective embodiment of its values, their professional fields, in addition to contributions to their local communities. Captured in both still images and video, the cast authentically dressed themselves in the Fall collection, which includes items that are perfect for work and live from home lifestyle. For women, coated denim styles with stretch are versatile day to night pieces. The debut of the Men's Tech Series features a water and wrinkle resistant finish in both a Chino and 5 pocket style.

The campaign features:

Louis Levy - Founder & CEO - Photographed by Ryan Duffin in New York City (Conversation)

- Founder & CEO - Photographed by in (Conversation) Olivier Palazzo - Chef - Photographed by Ryan Duffin in New York City (Expression)

- Chef - Photographed by in (Expression) Jess and Katy Young, with their mother Xuan - Restaurateurs - Photographed by Ronan McKenzie in London (Connection)

and Young, with their mother Xuan - Restaurateurs - Photographed by in (Connection) Yasmina Dexter - DJ, Radio Host & Art Director - Photographed by Ronan McKenzie in London (Undeniable Style)

- DJ, Radio Host & Art Director - Photographed by in (Undeniable Style) Jack Tarpey - Environmental Policy Researcher & Anna Santangelo , Sustainable Jewelry Designer - Photographed by Vitali Gelwich in Berlin (Purpose)

- Environmental Policy Researcher & , Sustainable Jewelry Designer - Photographed by in (Purpose) Carolina Alvarez-Mathies - Art Curator - Photographed by Justin Chung in Dallas (Curiosity)

- Art Curator - Photographed by in (Curiosity) Abolaji Ogundele - Physical Therapist & Designer - Photographed by Justin Chung in Dallas (Authenticity)

"Now more than ever community and connection are paramount. Our 20 year history is built on creating brand experiences that are reflective of our customers," said Suzanne Silverstein, President, 7 For All Mankind. "I am proud of the talented individuals involved in this project, who created powerful images during this unprecedented time, showing us all what it means to be 'Made For This.'"

The creative content, photography and video, will debut in a paid digital campaign and on 7 For All Mankind's website and social channels on September 15th. Visit www.7forallmankind.com and @7forallmankind on Instagram and Facebook.

About 7 For All Mankind:

7 For All Mankind is the originator of American premium denim. Founded in 2000, the brand redefined how the world wore denim with its luxe fabrications, innovative fits, and iconic stitchwork creating elevated styles for every aspect of modern life. With the addition of ready-to-wear, 7 For All Mankind has since evolved into a day-to-night, work-to-weekend, denim-driven lifestyle collection that captures a refined, cool sense of style. Its collections are sold at freestanding 7 For All Mankind stores and outlets, online at 7ForAllMankind.com, and in luxury department and specialty stores in more than 80 countries worldwide.

SOURCE 7 For All Mankind