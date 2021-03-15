7 For All Mankind Releases New Campaign Featuring Camille Rowe and Keith Powers

Shot by photographer Dan Martensen, the images spotlight timeless denim as the signature of the brand's California roots. With the goal of bringing hope and confidence to the season, graphic architectural elements frame 7 For All Mankind's Spring/Summer collection, underscoring the product details and cast's portraits which are always on the move.

7 For All Mankind's Spring/Summer collection features classic denim and ready-to-wear looks which offer customers more elevated comfort and unique style than ever before. Capturing the trend of the season, the women's silhouettes revolve around our most popular fit, the High Waist Cropped Straight, as well as clean white denim, sustainability denim, color treatments, and vintage-inspired fits. The men's line introduces our newest innovation of our softest jeans to date, Left Hand Denim, alongside sustainable and cashmere-infused denim. With the collection set to release this spring -- expect continued innovation from the iconic denim brand.

For more information, visit: www.7forallmankind.com

For more information, please contact: Roberta Oglakchyan, Director of PR, [email protected]

About 7 For All Mankind®

7 for All Mankind®, a division of Delta Galil Industries, is the world's premiere brand of denim innovation and lifestyle products. Founded in 2000, the Los Angeles brand pioneered the premium denim industry and quickly earned critical acclaim due to its innovation in fit, fabric and finish. The 7 For All Mankind® brand offers denim, sportswear and accessories collections for men, women and kids. Products are sold in freestanding 7 For All Mankind® stores, on-line at www.7ForAllMankind.com , and in luxury department and specialty stores in over 80 countries worldwide.For more information about the 7 For All Mankind® brand, please visit: www.7ForAllMankind.com .

