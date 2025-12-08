7 FOX and 18 ABC Relocating to Miramar

TV Stations Celebrate at Tilt-Up Ceremony for New Broadcast Facility

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbeam Properties & Development, developer of the Miramar Park of Commerce, and Sunbeam Television Corporation, which operates FOX affiliate Channel 7 and ABC affiliate Channel 18, celebrated a tilt-up ceremony for the company's new 70,108-sq.-ft., state-of-the-art broadcast studio and production facility in Miramar, Florida.

City officials, community leaders and invited guests gathered on-site at 11077 Marks Way in Miramar Park of Commerce to watch the first concrete walls of the new studio and headquarters rise into place. Guests were invited to sign a plaque commemorating the wall tilt-up that will be mounted on an interior wall of the new building.

"We're building more than a television studio here at the Miramar Park of Commerce, this is an investment in the future of local news and in the South Florida community we've served for over six decades," said Andy Ansin, President & CEO of Sunbeam Television and Sunbeam Properties & Development. "Miramar offers the accessibility, infrastructure and business environment we need to continue innovating and delivering the trusted, fast-paced news coverage viewers expect from 7 NEWS. The new facility will allow us to grow, modernize and remain deeply connected to the region we call home."

Located on an eight-acre parcel at the southeast corner of Red Road and Miramar Parkway, the new facility will house the 7 NEWS, two broadcast studios and production and administrative operations, all designed to support next-generation technology. The building is designed to withstand the strongest of hurricanes and has redundant water, electrical and air conditioning systems. The station expects to be fully operational by January 2027.

Earlier this year, Sunbeam Television Corporation reached an affiliation agreement with ABC, simulcasting 7 NEWS on both FOX 7 and ABC 18. The addition of ABC allows Sunbeam Television Corporation to deliver both FOX and ABC content across South Florida, broadening its audience and reinforcing its position as a leading provider of news, sports and entertainment.

"Expanding our operations in Miramar strengthens how we run the business and how we serve viewers across FOX 7 and ABC 18," said James Ansin, Co-President and General Manager of Sunbeam Television. "This new facility gives our teams the space, technology and flexibility to work more efficiently, support our partners, and continue raising the bar for local news in South Florida."

Miller Construction is the general contractor, with REES Architects providing architectural design. Upon completion, WSVN will transition operations from its longtime location in North Bay Village.

The Miramar Park of Commerce, which spans more than five million sq. ft. of office, industrial and flex space, is home to more than 160 national and international companies and employs more than 15,000 people. It is the largest locally owned and managed business park in South Florida.

Sunbeam Properties & Development continues to invest in the Miramar Park of Commerce and the surrounding area with ongoing infrastructure improvements and the newly announced Miramar Cove, a 125-acre mixed-use destination that will bring a thoughtfully planned blend of residences, retail, entertainment and green spaces to the area, further establishing Miramar as a center for business, innovation and community growth.

About Sunbeam Properties & Development

Sunbeam Properties & Development is a privately held real estate development and management company owned by the Ansin family, which also owns Sunbeam Television Corporation, parent company of FOX 7 and ABC 18 in Miami and WHDH-TV and WLVI-TV in Boston. Sunbeam specializes in large-scale, mixed-use and commercial developments that shape the landscape of South Florida. The company developed and manages the Miramar Park of Commerce, the region's largest locally owned and operated business park spanning more than five million sq. ft., and is now advancing Miramar Cove, a 125-acre mixed-use lifestyle community. Sunbeam is also leading the redevelopment of North Bay Village with a 13-acre waterfront project approved for nearly 2,000 residential units, a 300-room hotel and 870,000 sq. ft. of office and retail space.

About Miramar Park of Commerce

Since breaking ground in 1984, Sunbeam has developed the Miramar Park of Commerce into the largest locally owned and managed Business Park in South Florida, with over five million square feet of office/service, laboratory, pharmacy, light manufacturing and distribution space. The world class Park is home to more than 15,000 employees from more than 160 national and international companies including Caterpillar, Siemens, Tommy Hilfiger, Neiman Marcus, Humana, Garmin, Quest Diagnostics, Toyota, Vitas Healthcare, Stanley Black & Decker, Pepperidge Farm, HEICO Corporation and Nissan. Flex/office space, corporate build-to-suits as well as a limited number of second-generation spaces are available in the park. For more information, contact PJ Apol (mailto:[email protected]) at 10212 USA Today Way, Miramar, FL 33025 or call 954-450-7900.

Media Contact:

Samantha Van Nuys

[email protected]

954-648-9132

