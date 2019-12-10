7 In 10 Companies Plan To Expand Tech Teams In First Half Of 2020; Project-Based Hires A Priority As Talent Pool Remains Tight

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology recruitment will grow in the first half of the new year, but hiring challenges persist, suggests a new survey from staffing firm Robert Half Technology. According to the latest State of Tech Hiring research from Robert Half, 69% of IT decision makers anticipate expanding their team in the next six months, up two points from the second half of 2019.

Respondents cited the following technical skills as immediately needed for their organization:

Cybersecurity Cloud (computing, security, architecture) Business intelligence and reporting services Database management DevOps

Nearly all IT managers polled (96%) said they plan to bring on interim professionals. Of those, 60% say hiring project-based IT employees is part of their overall staffing strategy and 58% will look to temporary staff if a role becomes vacant and isn't filled quickly.

"Savvy organizations are shifting their hiring strategy given the growing demand for IT professionals and adapting to the increasing challenges brought on by talent shortages," said John Reed, an executive vice president with Robert Half.

Reed added, "Aside from a competitive salary and attractive organizational culture, training can be a strong draw for IT staff. Tech professionals are constantly looking for ways to expand their skill sets, and providing development opportunities can be a meaningful differentiator in a competitive hiring environment."

Below, technology leaders ranked their top three strategic and staffing priorities for the first half of 2020:

Strategic Priorities Staffing Priorities 1. Maintaining security of IT systems and safeguarding company information 1. Training and upskilling employees 2. Innovation and investing in new technologies 2. Attracting new talent 3. Cloud initiatives 3. Retaining existing team

Hiring plans across the U.S.

Almost all technology leaders surveyed (97%) are at least somewhat confident in their company's prospects for growth in the first half of 2020, and hiring plans remain robust across the map. The table below shows percentages of technology managers from 28 U.S. cities who expect to add to their teams in the first half of 2020:

Rank U.S. City % of Tech Leaders

Expanding Teams Rank U.S. City % of Tech Leaders

Expanding Teams 1 Houston 82% 12 Raleigh* 70% 2 Miami 80% 16 Los Angeles* 67% 3 Austin* 77% 16 Cleveland* 67% 3 Charlotte* 77% 18 Phoenix 66% 5 Seattle 76% 19 San Diego* 65% 6 Indianapolis* 75% 19 Philadelphia* 65% 6 Tampa* 75% 21 San Francisco* 63% 8 Pittsburgh 74% 21 Atlanta* 63% 9 Dallas 72% 23 Detroit* 62% 10 Chicago* 71% 23 New York* 62% 10 Portland* 71% 25 Sacramento 61% 12 Boston* 70% 26 Nashville 60% 12 Cincinnati* 70% 27 Washington, D.C. 59% 12 Denver* 70% 28 Minneapolis 57%

*Denotes a tie.



About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half Technology and conducted by a leading independent research firm. The biannual report is based on responses from more than 2,800 IT decision makers in 28 major U.S. markets. Respondents were screened to have hiring authority for the information systems or information technology department of a company.

About Robert Half Technology

With more than 120 locations worldwide, Robert Half Technology is a leading provider of technology professionals for initiatives ranging from web development and multiplatform systems integration to network security and technical support. Robert Half Technology offers online job search services at roberthalf.com/technology . Visitors can also request a copy of the Robert Half Technology 2020 Salary Guide .

