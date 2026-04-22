7 Ivy Fertility Centers Named Among Newsweek's Top Fertility Clinics In America

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Fertility, a nationally recognized network of fertility clinics, is proud to announce that seven of its centers have been named to Newsweek's 2026 list of Best Fertility Clinics in the United States.

Dallas IVF, Fertility Associates of Memphis, Northern California Fertility Medical Center, Pacific Northwest Fertility, Reproductive Partners Medical Group, San Diego Fertility Center, and Virginia Fertility & IVF were all included on the list of the 140 best clinics in the country.

Clinics were ranked based on a number of criteria, including success metrics as published by the CDC, patient satisfaction data, and accreditation. Newsweek and Statista invited reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialists, medical professionals, fertility clinic administrators, and referring OB/GYNs to participate in an online survey identifying exceptional clinics. The Newsweek Best Fertility Clinic in America ranking helps educate readers on the most experienced clinics with outstanding physicians, care teams, and embryologists.

Ivy Centers recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Fertility Clinics 2026 include:

Dallas IVF: #5 in Texas, #49 nationally

#5 in Texas, #49 nationally Fertility Associates of Memphis: #2 in Tennessee, #71 nationally

#2 in Tennessee, #71 nationally Northern California Fertility Medical Center: #9 in California, #57 nationally

#9 in California, #57 nationally Pacific Northwest Fertility: #1 in Washington, #21 nationally

#1 in Washington, #21 nationally Reproductive Partners Medical Group: #3 in California, #25 nationally

#3 in California, #25 nationally San Diego Fertility Center: #5 in California, #29 nationally

#5 in California, #29 nationally Virginia Fertility & IVF: #1in Virginia, #76 nationally

"I'm incredibly proud to see so many Ivy Centers recognized at a national level," said Lisa Van Dolah, CEO of Ivy Fertility. "Our fertility centers work in close collaboration, allowing us to continuously learn, improve, and deliver care that is both deeply compassionate and clinically excellent. Our place on Newsweek's 2026 Best Fertility Clinics list reflects the dedication of our physicians, embryologists, nurses, and care teams throughout the entire Ivy network. Congratulations to our Ivy Centers that earned this well-deserved recognition!"

For details of Newsweek's America's Best Fertility Clinics award selection process, visit Newsweek.com.

About Ivy Fertility

Ivy Fertility is globally recognized as pioneers and innovators in the field of advanced reproductive technologies, in-vitro fertilization, third-party reproduction, andrology, and fertility research. The Ivy Fertility network includes Celenova Fertility, Dallas IVF, Fertility Associates of Memphis, Fertility Centers of Orange County, Idaho Fertility Center, IVF Fertility Center, Los Angeles Reproductive Center, Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine, Nevada Fertility Center, Northern California Fertility Medical Center, NOVA IVF, Pacific Northwest Fertility, Reproductive Partners Medical Group, San Diego Fertility Center, Utah Fertility Center, and Virginia Fertility & IVF. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, Ivy Fertility upholds its commitment to successful outcomes and continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. The Ivy team is passionate about its family-building mission and works tirelessly each day to help patients become parents.

SOURCE Ivy Fertility