7 Leaf Clover Brings Hemp to the Hamptons

" The goal was to open a year round retail location to become an integral fixture in Hamptonites' wellness regimens, and serve as a resource to a community that is curious and looking for the right information and better access to the best organically grown CBD products from the U.S. and Europe. " –Jennifer Babaian.

Jennifer Babaian has built a name for herself in the short time CBD has risen in popularity in New York and across the nation. Babaian, Founder and CEO of Long Island, NY startup 7 Leaf Clover (with locations in Westbury, Williamsburg, and now in the Hamptons) has helped many people with an array of health issues improve their lives through the use of CBD products. No stranger to her entrepreneurial calling, Babaian and her family have owned and operated a group of health food stores in New York that have sold the best quality organic food and supplements since the 1970s – when it was both groundbreaking and controversial to sell organic foods and vitamins.

Babaian has always believed in providing only the highest-quality products with an emphasis on education. Through third-party testing as well as her own inquiry into sourcing, manufacturing and labeling practices of CBD products, Babaian realized there were very few companies who operated with the same integrity she and her family had ran their business with for over a century.

Through partnerships with many non-profits focused on cannabis research, undergoing New York State medical marijuana training, and a rigorous in-house training program, Babaian constantly provides her 7 Leaf Clover team and customers with access to the education they need to make the right choices when it comes to picking the right hemp and CBD products.

7 Leaf Clover is a hemp-wellness destination that provides the best quality phytocompound rich hemp products, sourced only from the best farms across the EU and USA. Combined with a highly trained staff, 7 Leaf Clover is changing how people shop hemp and CBD products for the better.

SOURCE 7 Leaf Clover