$7 Million in Financial Aid Funding Restored for Independent College Students Across NC

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) is pleased to announce that the North Carolina General Assembly has allocated $7 million in additional one-time financial aid funding to support students attending independent campuses across the state. The financial support, enacted as part of the state budget for the new fiscal year, restores individual North Carolina Need-Based Scholarship (NCNBS) awards to full levels after projected reductions. This crucial investment ensures that thousands of North Carolina students with financial need can continue pursuing their higher education goals without unexpected financial gaps.

"NCICU deeply appreciates the legislature's commitment to supporting our students and prioritizing college affordability," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "We recognize the financial pressures families face, and ensuring these baseline scholarship levels are preserved is vital to keeping college attainable. This investment helps our independent colleges and universities provide an outstanding higher education for over 14,000 North Carolina residents who rely on the NCNBS to build their futures and contribute to the state's workforce."

The additional funding was strongly supported by NCICU to address an overall increase in enrollment of North Carolina students with financial need as well as recent federal financial aid eligibility expansion which increased the demand for need-based support. As a result, NCNBS grant awards for the 2026-2027 academic year will be based on the prior 2025-2026 levels of support.

The budget legislation, signed into law by Governor Stein, took effect on July 1st. The timely implementation of these funds will allow campus financial aid directors to adjust student accounts and secure critical aid packages before the start of the fall semester.

Advocacy efforts remain ongoing as the General Assembly continues its monthly voting sessions throughout the remainder of the year to address further state policy and regulatory matters. NCICU is encouraging students, families, and campus communities to express their appreciation to state leaders for keeping independent higher education accessible.

Click here to thank your legislator for their support of independent college students.

ABOUT NCICU

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) is the statewide office of private, nonprofit, liberal arts and research colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina's independent higher education in state and federal public policy and on education issues with other education sectors in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the colleges and universities comprise NCICU's Board of Directors.

CONTACT: Demarcus Williams [email protected]

SOURCE North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities