NAICU Report Highlights $38 Billion Economic Impact for Independent Higher Education on NC

RALEIGH, N.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive independent national report from the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU) confirms the significant level of economic impact by North Carolina's private, nonprofit higher education sector. This sector stands as a vital financial and academic engine for the state.

According to NAICU's report, private, nonprofit higher education in North Carolina now generates an annual economic impact of $38 billion. This $38 billion economic impact also supports 154,342 jobs statewide, $16.1 billion in labor income, and $5.6 billion in tax revenues.

"While our primary mission is to provide world-class education and pathways for students, these numbers emphasize our sector's continued macroeconomic impact," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "This report highlights that independent higher education is a rapidly growing, high-yield driver of commerce, jobs, and community infrastructure across North Carolina. Whether at small liberal arts colleges in rural communities or major research universities in urban centers, NCICU campuses anchor local economies."

The report notes 69,402 individuals are employed by North Carolina's independent campuses and affiliated networks, underscoring the sector's continued role as a major employer in the state.

The report breaks down the 69,402 direct jobs in the sector, illustrating the roles of private, nonprofit institutions, and the associated healthcare network, making the workforce impact more transparent:

43,142 individuals are directly employed as faculty, administrators, and staff within North Carolina's private, nonprofit higher education institutions.





are directly employed as faculty, administrators, and staff within North Carolina's private, nonprofit higher education institutions. 26,278 individuals are employed within the Duke University Health System. This shows the vast healthcare and clinical research architecture directly linked to the state's independent higher education infrastructure.

NCICU's 36 campuses enroll about 84,000 students each year, serving as a primary pipeline for the state's professional workforce. These campuses confer 1 in 4 of all bachelor's degrees and 1 in 3 of all professional degrees awarded in North Carolina.

With an economic footprint of $38 billion, the independent higher education sector contributes to an increase in the quality of life of its graduates and accelerates workforce development through state-of-the-art collaborative tools, such as NC College Connect and the NCICU Transfer Pathways program.

Click here to read the full report and state-level data breakdowns.

ABOUT NCICU

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) is the statewide office of private, nonprofit, liberal arts and research colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina's independent higher education in state and federal public policy and on education issues with other education sectors in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the colleges and universities comprise NCICU's

Board of Directors.

About NAICU

The National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU) serves as the unified voice for the 1,700 private, nonprofit colleges and universities in our nation. Founded in 1976, NAICU is the only national membership organization solely focused on representing private, nonprofit higher education on public policy issues in Washington, DC. NAICU's membership reflects the spectrum of private, nonprofit higher education in the U.S. NAICU's member institutions include major research universities, faith-based colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions and other Minority-Serving Institutions, art and design colleges, conservatories of music, traditional liberal arts and science institutions, women's colleges, work colleges, two-year colleges and schools of law, medicine, engineering, business and other professions.

CONTACT: Demarcus Williams, [email protected]

SOURCE North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities