NCICU Secures $75K Grant from Arthur Vining Davis Foundations to Support 2027 Ethics Bowl

RALEIGH, N.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) has received a $75,000 Presenting Sponsor grant from the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations (AVDF) for the 2027 NCICU Ethics Bowl. The Ethics Bowl is a signature academic event that brings together students from North Carolina's independent colleges and universities across the state to debate complex moral and ethical issues. The 2027 theme is "Ethics in Everyday Life" and will be held in Raleigh at the NC Legislative Complex on February 5th and 6th.

"The Ethics Bowl is far more than a competition; it is a rigorous exercise in civility and intellectual integrity," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "We appreciate the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations for their partnership in leadership development of our students. This grant ensures we can continue to provide a supportive environment where students can navigate nuanced ethical dilemmas, developing skills that are increasingly essential in today's global society and workforce."

For fifteen years, the NCICU Ethics Bowl has served as a vital platform for students to hone their critical thinking, civil discourse, and leadership skills. The support from AVDF will cover critical operational costs, allowing teams from NCICU campuses to participate in a weekend of collaborative learning and professional networking with corporate and community judges.

"The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations has a long-standing reputation for supporting excellence in higher education," said Colleen Kinser, Director of the Independent College Fund of North Carolina (ICFNC). "By serving as our presenting sponsor, they are making a direct investment in the character and development of students. This partnership underscores the value of independent higher education in fostering ethical leaders of the future."

The 2027 Ethics Bowl will build on the momentum of the historic 2026 competition, which saw Johnson C. Smith University become the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to be named the NCICU Ethics Bowl Champion.

Click here for more information about the NCICU Ethics Bowl and view highlights from previous competitions.

ABOUT NCICU

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) is the statewide office of the 36 private, nonprofit, liberal arts and research colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the colleges and universities comprise NCICU's Board of Directors.

About The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations

The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations were organized in 1952 and are supported by two trusts established by Mr. Arthur Vining Davis. The Foundations aim to bear witness to Mr. Davis' successful corporate leadership and his ambitious philanthropic vision. Since their inception, the Foundations have given over 3,800 grants totaling more than $300 million to colleges and universities, hospitals, medical schools, and divinity schools.

SOURCE North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities