7 Minutes to Stress Relief: New Meditation from World-Renowned Percussionist and Award Winning Author

ASHEVILLE, N.C. , Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In just seven minutes, listeners can release stress and anxiety with a powerful new sound meditation. This unique creation is the brainchild of River Guerguerian, a legendary percussionist, composer, and sound immersion healer, and Chloe Kemp, an award-winning author, wisdom keeper, shamanic energy healer, and seer. Their combined expertise has created an immersive sound experience that brings calm, clarity, and balance to the mind and body, providing a quick reset for anyone seeking relief.

"Return to Center" Calm the Mind and Awaken the Spirit - A Free Healing Sound Journey Meditation https://www.chloekempwisdomkeeper.com/post/7-minute-stress-and-anxiety-reliever

Unlike traditional meditation practices that may feel difficult or time-consuming, this 7-minute "Return to Center" is designed for everyone to enjoy. The combination of grounding percussion rhythms and the pure resonance of crystal singing bowls helps listeners release tension, reconnect with themselves, and return to a state of peace with this transformative experience.

The seven-minute format makes it easy to fit into a busy day—whether at home, at work, or before sleep. Listeners often describe feeling more centered, less anxious, and spiritually uplifted after experiencing the meditation.

"This meditation is more than anxiety and stress relief," says Chloe Kemp. "It's a sound journey that empowers people to remember who they are as spiritual beings."

The world is in chaos, and many are feeling stuck in fear and anxiety. Who wouldn't love to experience a reset to a calmer state of mind in just seven minutes? This meditation offers a powerful tool for transformation, even in the midst of uncertainty and daily challenges.

This powerful sound journey was created from a longer sound healing immersion River did with Chloe. He placed microphones all over her body to capture everything that was happening. River and Chloe set their intentions that the Wise Ones would join the sound immersion. The personal connection to the creation process makes the meditation a deeply engaging experience for all who listen.

Chloe is deeply connected to the Wise Ones; it was very clear to her when they showed up during the recording. Since then, Chloe has utilized the full version in her healing work, achieving excellent results.

A unique aspect of having the Wise Ones on the recording is that the music adapts to the listener's needs. After Chloe listened to the 7-Minute Stress and Anxiety Reliever twice, she had the most restful sleep she has had in over 25 years.

How can you help? Share this free video with everyone! Together we can create a healthier world.

