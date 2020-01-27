7-Nation Welcomes Charles Field-Marsham as New Partner

HOOD RIVER, Ore., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Nation is excited to announce Charles Field-Marsham as a new investor. Charles is a notable figure in business and a water-sports enthusiast. His addition will allow the company to strengthen its investment model, and convert its corporate structure from an LLC to a C-Corp. 7-Nation owns and operates the subsidiaries of Slingshot Sports , Ride Engine and Moonshine MFG .

"This is a great first step in professionalizing our existing company structure. We have always enjoyed a strong financial foundation; this addition enhances it greatly," said Jeff Logosz, 7-Nation's CEO. "We are excited to welcome Charles to the team and are confident his thought leadership, experience, and passion will help drive our company growth mindset."

Charles has a wealth of experience building businesses, a global network and a passion for the company. Field-Marsham will be welcomed to the Board of Directors and will chair subcommittees relating to 7-Nation's marketing and distribution initiatives.

"I am grateful to the Slingshot Founders, Tony and Jeff Logosz, as well as Chairman Scot Jarvis and the other shareholders for providing me the opportunity to invest in their outstanding company," Field-Marsham said. "Together they have led Slingshot to become one of the world's most respected kiteboarding companies and brands. Tony and Jeff have demonstrated their deep commitment to continuous product improvement and innovation, which—together with the depth and breadth of the team at Slingshot—gives me great confidence in the future of the business."

Additionally, we are pleased to announce Ken Meidell has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Meidell joins the 7-Nation Board of Directors with more than 20 years of experience in the Outdoor, Active Lifestyle and Action Sports Industries. Ken recently served as the CEO of Dakine Inc. until February 2019. Meidell is currently the CEO at Outerbike as well as an Operating Partner for Stride Consumer Partners.

The 7-Nation Board of Directors now consists of: Scot Jarvis (company co-founder and Chairman), Jeff Logosz (company co-founder and CEO), Mike Corliss (Board Member), Charles Fields-Marsham (Board Member), Ken Meidell (Board Member).

About 7-Nation:

7-Nation is a board sports brand run by outdoor enthusiasts with a personal passion for the equipment they create. 7-Nation operates Slingshot Sports, Ride Engine and Moonshine MFG and is headquartered in the adventure-sports mecca of Hood River, Oregon.

SOURCE 7-Nation