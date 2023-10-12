7 of the Top 20 NYC Settlements Go to Block O'Toole & Murphy in 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York law firm Block O'Toole & Murphy settled some of the city's largest personal injury cases in 2022. According to Top Verdictseven of the top 20 personal injury settlements obtained in New York City in 2022 belonged to the seasoned law firm; additionally, the firm was responsible for 23 of the top 50 personal injury settlements in New York City of the same year. In 2023, Block O'Toole & Murphy expects to have well over $200,000,000 in settlements.

Partners Stephen Murphy and Michael J. Hurwitz settled the third largest New York verdict at $9.5 million for a Brooklyn man who suffered a foot amputation and spine injuries after a New York City Transit Authority bus struck him as he was crossing the street.

Partners Daniel O'Toole and Pawel P. Wierzbicki settled the fourth largest New York verdict at $8.75 million for a client who suffered a traumatic brain injury. In addition to the settlement amount, the partners negotiated over $20 million in additional guaranteed health benefits for the rest of the client's life.

In total, Block O'Toole & Murphy-settled cases that made the Top Verdict report amounted to $70,866,904, an average result of approximately $3,100,000 per case. 

Since Partner Jeffrey A. Block founded the firm in 1989, Block O'Toole & Murphy has achieved groundbreaking results in cases involving construction and auto accidents, wrongful death, and premises liability, among others. Notable results include:

  • $110,174,972 verdict for a cyclist struck by a falling railroad tie during a track replacement project in Bushwick
  • $53,500,000 verdict for a construction worker who was permanently paralyzed after falling from a 10-12-foot-high bulkhead while hoisting an AC unit to a rooftop
  • $32,756,156 verdict for a 60-year-old army veteran who—upon witnessing a car crash and waiting with injured drivers for the police—was struck by a drug-impaired driver who ignored a police barricade

About Block O'Toole & Murphy

Block O'Toole & Murphy is a top personal injury law firm in New York, serving victims who have been hurt because of another party's negligence. The firm has recovered over $1.5 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients hurt in car crashes, construction accidents, and other personal injury cases.

For a free consultation, call 212-736-5300 or visit https://www.blockotoole.com/

