7 Ohio Living locations named Employer of Choice by LeadingAge Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Living has received Employer of Choice designations for seven of its operations through the 2019-2020 LeadingAge Ohio Employer of Choice Initiative. Ohio Living's locations were seven of only 23 organizations within LeadingAge Ohio's 400+ members to receive this prestigious designation.

"Through this program, members demonstrate that they strive not just to be residences or providers of choice, but to be employers of choice as well," said LeadingAge Ohio President & CEO Kathryn Brod. "The Employer of Choice designation recognizes our members that are making strides to distinguish their organizations from competitors on metrics related to employee satisfaction, staffing-related outcomes, and other measures of workplace excellence."

Employer of Choice designations are presented at Gold, Silver and Bronze levels. Receiving Silver designations are Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice operations in greater Akron, greater Dayton, greater Toledo and greater Youngstown. Receiving Bronze designations are Ohio Living Dorothy Love (Sidney), Ohio Living Mount Pleasant (Monroe), and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice in greater Cincinnati.

"Our 3,200 teammates consistently tell us that our culture is the feeling of family," says Ohio Living CEO Laurence C. Gumina. "We hire team members with a passion for bringing their best to work each day, and we are committed to creating an environment where they will thrive."

The LeadingAge Ohio Employer of Choice recognition program requires applicants to have a 3-star or better rating on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Five-Star Quality Rating System, and an occupancy rate of 80% or higher for at least one year.

Other criteria include:

Employee satisfaction surveys;

ODA Long-Term Care Ombudsman Resident Survey;

90-Day Turnover Rate;

Annual Retention;

Audited Financial Statements;

And more.

For more about LeadingAge Ohio's Employer of Choice program, visit https://www.leadingageohio.org/aws/LAO/pt/sp/employee_recognition.

About Ohio Living

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio Living is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, operating 13 life plan communities, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice and Ohio Living Foundation. Ohio Living is Great Place to Work™-Certified and ranked on Fortune's list of Best Workplaces in Aging Services.

About LeadingAge Ohio

LeadingAge Ohio is a nonprofit organization that represents over 400 long-term care organizations and hospices, as well as those providing ancillary health care and housing services. The continuum of care reflected by the member organizations serve an estimated 400,000 Ohioans daily and employ over 35,000 persons statewide.

