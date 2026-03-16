7 Online Auctions to Sell Over $7 Million Dollars of Solar Inventory and More Than 150 Service Fleet Vehicles

MEDFORD, Ore., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners, in conjunction with Onyx Asset Advisors, has announced a series of seven online auctions to sell a large volume of assets from solar installation company Purelight Power. The sales are being conducted by order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Washington (Case No. 25-02261) and will take place across multiple dates in March and April.

Over $7 Million of Solar Inventory Over 150 Service Fleet Vehicles and Forklifts, Computers, Monitors, and Office Furniture

The auction series will feature over $7 million of solar inventory, along with more than 150 service fleet vehicles, warehouse equipment, and office assets located across multiple U.S. facilities. Assets are in Oregon, Washington, Iowa, Kentucky, and Montana and will be offered through a sequence of live online auctions.

The 7-auction series begin on March 25 and will conclude on April 22. Assets at all locations will include solar inventory, fleet vehicles, warehouse equipment, computers, office furniture, and equipment.

Featured assets include a large selection of solar inventory, vehicles, and equipment, including solar modules (panels), power walls and energy storage systems, electrical components, racking systems, generators, EV chargers, inverters, and microinverters from brands such as SolarEdge, Tesla, Silfab, ZNShine, Unirac, Pegasus, and Iron Ridge. The sale includes over 150 vehicles, many as new as 2023, including Ford F-150, F-250 and F-350 trucks, Chevrolet and Dodge Ram 1500–3500 trucks, Ram ProMaster cargo vans, Isuzu NPR box trucks, Chevrolet 4500 LCF box trucks, and various cargo vans and passenger vehicles. Also offered are four Isuzu NPR 15-foot box trucks with Heat Seal insulation blower systems, along with forklifts, trenchers, loaders, trailers, pallet racking, ladders, pallet jacks, panel lifts, and other warehouse equipment. Some office furniture and electronics will also be available.

"These seven online auctions present an outstanding opportunity for solar contractors, distributors, electrical contractors, and equipment buyers to acquire high-quality solar inventory and operational assets at auction values," said Peter Wyke, President of CA Global Partners. "With more than $7 million in solar materials and over 150 service fleet vehicles available across multiple locations, this sale offers buyers the chance to secure significant quantities of equipment that can immediately support ongoing projects and business growth."

Interested bidders can review full asset catalogs, inspection information, and registration details online through CA Global Partners. Inspection dates and times vary by location and are listed within each individual auction event.

For additional information, asset catalogs, or bidder registration, visit www.cagp.com or contact CA Global Partners at +1-818-340-3134.

CA Global Partners specializes in asset disposition, auctions, and advisory services for companies across a wide range of industries. The firm conducts auctions and structured sales worldwide to help businesses and lenders maximize the value of surplus assets, equipment, and inventory.

Contact:

Peter Wyke, President

CA Global Partners

818-340-3134

[email protected]

SOURCE CA Global Partners