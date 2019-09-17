7 Quick Steps for Commercial Buildings to Reduce Elevator Operating Costs

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevator Consultants has announced a list of seven easy steps property managers can take to reduce operating costs within 60 days. In commercial real estate, buildings are complex entities, subject to constantly changing standards and regulations, and managing these properties is a cost- and labor-intensive endeavor.

The Elevator Consultants (TEC) is a leading vertical transportation consulting firm with decades of specialized expertise working on behalf of buildings around the globe. From TEC years of experience helping clients save millions of dollars on operational costs, TEC has compiled the following recommendations for owners and property managers of commercial elevator buildings to see a significant savings in as little as two months:

Understand the terms of your contract so you can be sure you are receiving the services you pay for and items covered. Buildings are being charged for items included in the contract and services they don't receive far more often than they know. Learn about your equipment and its history to understand the lifecycle and the risk for potential issues. Having the knowledge will help you hold the service provider accountable. Know your equipment testing dates. This is one of the most common reasons elevators fail inspection and the fees and fines to the building add up quickly. Know your inspection date and ensure your equipment is in compliance with codes to avoid paying costly fines. Keep your own building records to ensure that the data you have about your equipment is accurate and complete. This will help you analyze patterns to make the most informed decisions about the building. Know your service provider, and develop a relationship with the mechanic or technician who services your equipment. Stay on top of your billing. The data you collect will allow you to ensure that you are not being charged for services you are not receiving.

Elevators are one of the most high value assets in a commercial building, and the cost leak from lack of oversight can soon become a flood of wasted money. These seven steps are not difficult to implement, but can help eliminate waste, reduce operating costs and extend the lifecycle of your equipment.

